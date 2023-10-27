Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery have emerged as true stars for the Texas Rangers this postseason. The two veteran starting pitchers have provided the Rangers with quality innings throughout their World Series run, which they will be looking to continue against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In the opinion of MLB Podcaster Chris Rose, the pair of Eovaldi and Montgomery will be the Texas Rangers' biggest advantage heading into the World Series. For Rose, they can pitch deep in the game, which not only benefits the team but also helps combat the team's biggest weakness, its bullpen.

"The Rangers advantages in this series are their ability to have BIG innings and Eovaldi and Montgomery continuing to be lights out" - @ChrisRoseSports

Although the two have been solid starting pitchers in their MLB careers, the level at which they perform this postseason is otherworldly. Thanks to their performances, the pair has led the Rangers to their first World Series berth since 2011.

According to Rose, Eovaldi and Montgomery have pitched into the 7th inning in five of their eight starts. The quality innings they delivered has reduced the time the team has relied upon their bullpen, which has struggled with consistency throughout the postseason.

Eovaldi and Montgomery have eased the loss of Jacob deGrom for the Texas Rangers

Entering the 2023 campaign, the Rangers were banking on quality performances from their massive offseason signing of Jacob deGrom. Unfortunately for the starting pitcher and the team, deGrom injured his throwing arm, which required season-ending Tommy John Surgery to correct.

With deGrom sidelined for the entire season, the team made a blockbuster deal with the New York Mets at the trade deadline, which landed the Texas Rangers future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.

However, the 39-year-old has struggled with both injuries and poor performances, which makes the emergence of Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery even more important for the Texas Rangers.