The Houston Astros are digging themselves into a hole in the American League Championship Series. Dusty Baker's men have dropped the first two games of the series against their in-state rivals the Texas Rangers. They will be desperate for a win on Wednesday as they look to bounce back and keep their chances of a championship alive.

The Texas Rangers hold an early advantage by winning the first two games but they would be wise to proceed with caution. Houston has a history of rebounding when their backs are against the wall.

During a recent episode of Talkin' Baseball, MLB podcaster Jake Storiale touched on Houston's toughness and resilience:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nobody is gonna rule Houston out," said Storiale

Talkin' Baseball - 17:20

The Rangers shocked the baseball world by winning the first two games in Houston. The series will now shift to Texas for the next three games.

"Texas fans shouldn't feel comfortable," added Storiale

Jake provided the example of the 2019 World Series when the Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in seven games. That year, every single game was won by the away team.

If Houston has any chance of winning this series, a win in Arlington on Wednesday will be key.

The Houston Astros have reached the ALCS for the seventh straight season

Houston manager Dusty Baker shakes hands with Texas manager Bruce Bochy before Game 1 of the AL Championship Series

Over the last decade, Houston has been one of the most consistent teams in the majors. Led by All-Stars such as Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, and Alex Bregman, the club has set the standard in the American League.

Expand Tweet

"Derek Jeter: 'Just because [the Astros] are down two games, it's not over. We've lost a series being up 3-0.' Papi: 'YOU DID?!'" - FOX Sports MLB

Houston has reached the American League Championship Series on seven straight occasions. They have won their division in six of those seven seasons. Since 2017, the club has reached the World Series four times and won two championships.

Dusty Baker is one of the most experienced managers in the game and will need to make adjustments for Game 3. If there is any team that can come back from a 2-0 deficit, it is the Houston Astros.