AL East winners Baltimore Orioles faced a stark reality check in their ALDS faceoff against the Texas Rangers. In a surprising turn of events, the young Orioles found themselves eliminated after a series sweep.

On a recent episode of "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander," Verlander discussed the Orioles' outing in the ALDS. He said:

"From the first pitch of Game 1 of this series, the Orioles just seemed a bit inexperienced."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Orioles had showcased their young talent throughout the season. The lineup, enriched with promising young hitters, gave fans much to anticipate for upcoming seasons.

However, the sweep in the ALDS painted a different picture. Verlander suggested that it was the team's inexperience in playoff situations that led to their early elimination.

"If you look at the Baltimore Orioles, where is that playoff experience coming from? The whole core is young", Verlander said.

The Orioles had only five players above the age of 30 in their 40-man roster.

The young Orioles need more time to mature after being swept in the ALDS by Rangers

The Orioles' performance, particularly their resilience in avoiding a regular season series sweep since May 2022, was remarkable. Star catcher Adley Rutschman and young slugger Gunnar Henderson's incredible season in 2023 seemed to energize the entire team.

Expand Tweet

However, the Orioles' pitching, which had held strong during the regular season, faltered in the postseason. Over the three-game series, Orioles starters managed to pitch only eight innings, letting through 20 hits and conceding 13 runs.

The Rangers capitalized on this, ending Game 3 with a 7-1 scoreline and securing their place in the ALCS. It is clear that the Orioles' inexperience impacted their postseason performance.

While their 2023 campaign came to an unexpected halt, the Orioles' journey has been commendable. The young Orioles could propel the team to a trophy in the coming years. This series, though challenging, will serve as invaluable experience.