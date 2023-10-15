The Arizona Diamondbacks arguably pulled the biggest upset of the year on Thursday after sweeping NL West champions at Chase Field. For the second consecutive season, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost the Division Series. The underdogs claimed their spot in the NLCS for the first time since 2007.

Despite getting 100 wins in the regular season, this year became one of the worst postseasons for the Dodgers. Even with the roster boasting two NL MVP candidates, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, the 2020 World Series champions struggled to get past the Diamondbacks.

MLB analyst Ben Verlander shared his opinion on the Dodgers on his YouTube program, ‘Flippin’ Bats with Ben Verlander.’

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are playoff chokers. They are and there’s no way around it at this point… historically bad. The second-worst record over the last three years in all postseason baseball of any team,” Verlander said. [00:00:31]

Los Angeles Dodgers’ embarrassing exit from 2023 postseason

Clayton Kershaw conceded six runs to hand the D-backs a fast start in the first inning of Game 1. In Game 2, rookie ace Bobby Miller put on a similar performance, giving three runs at the start of the game, and the match ended 4-2 in favor of Arizona.

The situation didn’t change for the Dodgers in the third game either, as the 36-year-old ace Lance Lynn wasn’t able to contain the Diamondbacks hitters. Despite holding the first two innings scoreless, Lynn got hammered by Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Tommy Pham, and Christian Walker in the third inning as the Diamondbacks raced to a 4-0 lead.

Although the Dodgers’ offense sparked in the seventh inning, it was too late to redeem the game and lost 4-2.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have never missed the postseason since 2013 but were able to make it all the way only once when they toppled the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 in the 2020 World Series championship. The team also has a record of 100+ wins in regular seasons since 2019, except in 2020, due to the shortened format.

The Dodgers had four players, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, J.D. Martinez, and Max Muncy, with 100+ RBIs in the regular season. Unfortunately, none of them performed to their potential in the postseason.

The Dodgers’ defense was dreadful this postseason. In just 4.2 innings, starting pitchers gave 13 runs to the D-backs. Kershaw has a 162.0 ERA in just one inning, Miller got 16.20 ERA in 1.2 innings, and Lynn joined the list with 13.50 ERA in 2.2 innings.