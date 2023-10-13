Some fans and players have complained about the current MLB postseason structure, however, MLB analyst Ben Verlander believes that the Astros have silenced the critics. When it comes to the current format of the playoff bracket, some fans and teams have complained about the first-round bye for top teams, saying that it negatively affects the top teams.

The criticism surrounding the current MLB postseason format involves the automatic bye-week for the top seeds. Some have said that the extra time away from the field affects the timing and rhythm for the top teams, however, according to Verlander, the Houston Astros are proof that their argument is not true.

"@BenVerlander & @Alex_Curry discuss the Philadelphia Phillies beating the Atlanta Braves to head to the NLCS for the second straight season." - @MLBONFOX

In response to the negativity surrounding the current bracket format, MLB analyst Ben Verlander said"

“You gotta stop making excuses, this format ain't going anywhere."

Although many critique Verlander for being biased in favor of Houston in most cases, there is a case to be made for both sides. While the Astros did indeed handle their own business by eliminating the Minnesota Twins in the American League Division Series, they were the only top seed to do so.

For those opposed to the current MLB postseason bracket, they have used the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves as examples. All three teams were granted a Round 1 bye because of their regular-season records, however, many have said that the time off left the teams flat when they kicked off their playoff runs.

"One of the few. There are many blaming the time off as the sole reason Dodgers, Oriokes and Braves all lost" - @DArm91

The Houston Astros will now battle their in-state rivals in order to book another trip to the World Series

As the only top seed to advance to the Championship Series, the Houston Astros will now enter a fierce matchup against their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers. If the reigning World Series champions are going to defend their crown, they will need to go through the mighty Texas Rangers lineup, who swept the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles.

"A Texas-sized #ALCS. Who do you have advancing to the #WorldSeries, and in how many games?" - @MLB