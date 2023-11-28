The Seattle Mariners have lost two key at-bats to free agency. Teoscar Hernandez is being scouted by MLB teams after he declared his intention, while infielder Eugenio Suarez has been dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Both players were very influential for the Mariners, as they came close to another playoff appearance, behind the last two World Series winners in the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers in the AL West.

MLB podcaster Jake Storiale spoke about the team's chances following their decision to leave out two star players to free agency. On his show, Wake and Jake, he said that the fanbase must be a bit 'scared' with the current state of affairs.

"For the Mariners to get back to neutral, you have to get pieces that cover Teoscar Hernandez and Eugenio Suarez's impact. So you need to get me two at-bats before we get back to neutral. And they missed the playoffs last year, they need to replace that if they have to compete with the World Series winners Texas Rangers and World Series winners from the previous year Houston Astros."

He added:

"You supposedly opened up a window you were waiting and now to let two of your bats go. They need to make it happen, and I don't know who that is. Supposed to be go time for the Mariners, and if I were a Mariners fan, I'd be scared," Storiale said.

Mariners management asks fans to keep faith in their approach

Mariners president of baseball operations, Jerry Desposito, asked the fanbase during the postseason press conference to have some patience in the team's pursuit of a World Series appearance.

He reckons the immediate goal should never be to make it to the showcase event, rather build up their wins to make a strong team.

"We're actually doing the fanbase a favor in asking for their patience to win the World Series while we continue to build a sustainably good roster," Desposito had said.

If patience is anything in the world of baseball, Seattle fans have seemed to master it. Since the franchise's inception in 1977, they are yet to make the World Series. In 46 years, they have only made the playoffs five times.

