The Houston Astros have maintained a searing streak of seven straight ALCS appearances since 2017, claiming four AL pennants and two World Series titles. Fans have mixed feelings regarding this record. Astros fans consider it a dynasty, while others have a differing opinion.

An MLB analyst fittingly laid out his definition of the words "dominance" and "dynastic" in a recent podcast with David Cone. He went on to claim that Houston's ALCS run cannot be considered dynastic, although it is nothing short of a historic feat.

"I say absolutely not... there is a big difference between 'dominance' and 'dynastic" - Justin Shackil

"Are the Houston Astros a dynasty, or are they closer to what the ‘90s Braves were?" - ToeinTheSlab

Crone further referred to Shackil's response, stating that the Atlanta Braves roster of the early 90's managed to win their division a record 15 times in a row but only managed to win the World Series once. Thereby claiming that feat to be dominantly historic but not dynastic.

The Rangers defeated Houston in seven games. Even the Yankees have had a hard time defeating the Astros for the AL pennant, but Texas did achieve that in some style. Shackil further added that, for a roster or franchise to be termed "dynamic", their World Series titles during that era have to be taken into account.

Houston Astros will look to bounce back in 2024

The team did win their sixth consecutive full-season AL West Championship, despite the fact that they were 16 victories off the pace established last season.

Along with winning at least one playoff round and finishing the season with a triumph for the tenth time in a row, they made it back to the ALCS for the seventh time in a row. Once again, the Astros served as baseball's gatekeeper team, requiring any team hoping to advance to the World Series to pass past them.

"OTD in 2017: The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in extra innings, in what many people consider the greatest World Series game ever played, an instant classic" - astros_dude

Nevertheless, it's the World Series or bust for this team. For Houston supporters, this is a difficult pill to swallow because they lost to the in-state rival Rangers, a team that Houston had essentially tamed for the majority of the regular season.

As the players and staff clear their minds in the offseason, Houston management will make moves to sign players, improve the skills of the current team and fight back for the AL pennant again in 2024.