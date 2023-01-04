The Los Angeles Dodgers face a difficult decision after pitcher Trevor Bauer was reinstated to the league. The controversy surrounding the ace pitcher hasn't gone away. Since appealing his initial 324-game suspension, he has been allowed to return to the mound. The Dodgers have until Friday to release Bauer or add him to the roster.

At his peak, the right-handed pitcher was considered one of the best in the league. Bauer was named to the 2018 All-Star Game and won the National League Cy Young Award in 2020. Despite his success on the mound, the Dodgers may be hesitant to add him to their roster.

MLB podcaster Ben Verlander provided his views on the highly debated topic:

"I do not believe that Trevor Bauer ever pitches again in major league baseball"

Verlander was speaking on the latest edition of the Flipping Bats podcast. He went on to say that this could be a "PR nightmare" for any team looking to bring Bauer onboard.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff The Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer because some in their clubhouse prefer him elsewhere, per @jonheyman



Bauer was reinstated after having 194 games of his 324-game suspension upheld for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy The Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer because some in their clubhouse prefer him elsewhere, per @jonheymanBauer was reinstated after having 194 games of his 324-game suspension upheld for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy https://t.co/1yQ8xzLSoC

Bauer has always been a polarizing figure and has had numerous issues with players and teammates in the past.

MLB teams could snag the former Cy Young Award winner for a steal if he is released, with Bauer available for the league minimum. The team, on the other hand, will almost certainly face a massive backlash, anger, and frustration from their fanbase.

Bauer has not played since June 28, 2021, after a woman accused him of sexual assault. He has since disputed the accusations and entered a long and drawn-out legal process.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have until January 6 to release Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer looks on after allowing a solo homerun in a game at PETCO Park

Prior to his suspension, it could be argued that Bauer was at the top of his game. The 31-year-old started the 2021 season well for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After 17 starts he had an 8-5 record and a 2.59 ERA.

Dan Clark @DanClarkSports The #Dodgers would be a better team with Trevor Bauer on it. The #Dodgers would be a better team with Trevor Bauer on it.

In 2018, the season he was selected to the All-Star Game, Bauer finished with a 12-6 record and a 2.21 ERA. In 2020, Bauer won the Cy Young Award. He finished with a 5-4 record with the Cincinnati Reds and a 1.73 ERA.

Although the talent is there for all to see, it is hard to imagine any major league team taking a gamble on Bauer. Controversy, altercations, and disputes seem to follow him wherever he goes. Many believe that we may have seen the last of Bauer in the majors.

