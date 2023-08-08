Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels leads the MLB in triples, home runs, walks, on base percentage, slugging percentage, and total bases. As if this was not enough, the Japanese superstar has also posted a 9-5 record alongside a 3.32 ERA.

The two-way nature of the 29-year old is unlike anything ever seen in the modern MLB. As such, one can only imagine the astronomical sums of money that teams will lay down for a chance to sign him this coming offseason.

In the runup to the August 1 2023 MLB trade deadline, rumors were swirling around Shohei Ohtani. Although his one-year, $30 million deal will expire at the end of the season, many expected the team to get out in front of things.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB @MLB pic.twitter.com/nmcM2kMFO2 Does Shohei Ohtani have the chance to add one of the most prestigious awards in MLB history to his trophy case?

"Does Shohei Ohtani have the chance to add one of the most prestigious awards in MLB history to his trophy case?" - MLB

The prevailing theory was that, by trading him, the Los Angeles Angels would retain value from a player who will be departing anyway. Observers have referenced indecisiveness from team owner Arte Moreno as well as Ohtani's desire to win. The Angels have not made the postseason since 2014.

The deadline came and went, and Ohtani remained an Angel. Moreover, team GM Perry Minasian was a busy man. The Angels acquired former All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox as well as fielders CJ Cron and Randal Grichuk from the Rockies. Some have stated that they "went all in."

However, ever since the big deadline day moves, the Angels have faltered. Now 0-8 since deadline day, some are thinking once again about the team's decision. In a recent video, baseball YoutTuber Fuzzy weighed in on the team's refusal not to deal Ohtani, claiming that "not trading Ohtani might be the biggest mistake I've seen a team make in a long time"

Now with a record of 56-58, the team lags behind the first-place Texas Rangers by a harsh 11.5 game margin. When it comes to the AL Wild Card race, things do not look much better. The team is now eight games back of the third and final Wild Card spot.

Shohei Ohtani needs to grind out 2023 for the fans

Even if the Angels miss the postseason, which is looking increasingly likely by the day, Angels fans will still miss Ohtani. An unfortunate mix of finances, performance, and of course, money will all but surely take Shohei Ohtani away from fans this fall. All the Angels faithful can do now is enjoy him while they have him, and make sure he gets a proper goodbye.