For ALCS Game 3, the Astros head to Globe Life Field against the Texas Rangers. Having lost both home games, the Astros look to turn the tide.

During the regular season, the Astros were a formidable force at Globe Life Field. They recorded a 6-1 W-L tally there and outscored the Rangers by a whopping 31 runs.

Ben Verlander, host of the podcast Flippin' Bats, believes that the Astros are uniquely positioned for a comeback.

Verlander said:

"Nobody is more comfortable on the road than the Houston Astros. They are the best team in baseball on the road. They dominate in Texas"

He further pointed out that pitching depth is a concern for the Rangers.

"With Scherzer pitching in Game 3, the Rangers are going to have to get to that bullpen earlier. If you're the Astros, that's what you want", Verlander said.

The Rangers plan to start Max Scherzer in Game 3. Scherzer is taking the mound for the first time since September 12, without any rehab starts.

Therefore, a lengthy outing on the mound might not be possible. Plus, he got hit for a massive homer in his last outing against the Astros.

The Astros will need to be at their best to win ALCS Game 3 vs. Rangers

The Houston Astros have their back against the wall. Winning Game 3 in the ALCS is pivotal, especially since they've lost their first two games at home.

However, they've been formidable at Globe Life Field this season. On the other hand, the Rangers have not lost a game since their start in the wild-card rounds.

Entering the playoffs as a wild-card team, they've defied the odds. Nate Eovaldi has put out some outstanding performances on the mound, and rookie Evan Carter seems to be the X-factor the team needed.

In Game 1, the Astros got shut out by Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Even Astros star Yordan Alvarez could not get a good hit off the ace.

But Game 2 offered a silver lining, especially for Alvarez, who slugged two homers. If the Astros' bats are waking up, Game 3 could be the start of a series turnaround.