Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto has generated quite a buzz after his former team, the Orix Buffaloes, gave him the green light to move to the MLB. Many high-profile teams want to add him to their roster for a deep run in the postseason in the upcoming season.

However, the contract value for the pitcher is reportedly poised to be on the higher side, and Connor Rogers had some numbers for the sweepstakes. On "The Mets Pod" on SNY TV, Connor Rogers mentioned that the deal can be worth up to $200 million for a long-term deal and could even jump to $300 million as well.

Meanwhile, his co-host, Joe DeMayo, had an interesting take on the potential contract value. The valuation being discussed means he is already touted to be one of the best pitchers as soon as he enters the league. He feels it is a massive risk if Yamamoto's form doesn't follow up.

"If Yoshinobu Yamamoto signs for $200 million, he will have the third highest contract value for the pitcher currently in the MLB and one of them is Stephen Strasburg who is not pitching anymore," DeMayo said. "So technically he is No. 2, and it can go further than $200 million. That is how high the industry is in for Yoshinobu Yamamoto."

"It's obviously a massive risk in that sense when you just take it for sheer dollars standpoint. Teams are basically saying, we think that Yoshinobu Yamamoto is top five pitcher on the board."

How good is Yoshinobu Yamamoto?

The Japanese pitcher has won the Sawamura Award (Japan's equivalent of the Cy Young) and the MVP Award the last two years and could do it again this year.

He possesses a three-pitch arsenal that includes a fastball in the mid-90s, an unhittable splitter, and a curveball to keep hitters off balance.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched 164.0 innings with a 1.21 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 9.27 K/9 in his final season in the Nippon Professional Baseball League. After putting forth an MVP-esque season in the Nippon Professional Baseball League, many scouts and teams will be licking their fingers to get their hands on who is being claimed to be currently the best pitcher in al of baseball.

