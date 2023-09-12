Chicago Cubs fans were greeted by the news this week that super prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong would finally be promoted to the MLB. After waiting virtually all season for the team's front office to make the call, they finally answered the prayers of many on Monday by promoting the top-tier outfield prospect to the major leagues.

While the Chicago Cubs find themselves in the thick of the National League Wild Card race, many expect Pete Crow-Armstrong to make an impact on offense. However, popular YouTuber and podcaster Fuzzy, heaped praise on the the prospect's defense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent video post on his YouTube channel, Fuzzy said that Crow-Armstrong "has some of the best defensive tools I've ever seen from an outfield prospect." For those interested in hearing his thoughts, he mentions the Cubs prospect at the 3:12 mark in the video above.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is not only one of the top prospects in the Chicago Cubs organization but one of the top prospects in all of baseball. A true five-tool player, many projects that the outfielder could become both an All-Star performer at the plate and Gold Glove talent in the field.

Expand Tweet

"Pete Crow-Armstrong flashing that 80-grade defense. The top-ranked @Cubs prospect is still taking away extra-base hits, now for the @IowaCubs." - @MLBPipeline

Crow-Armstrong, who is set to make his MLB debut on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, has been excellent this season in both Double and Triple-A. Through 107 games at both levels, the 21-year-old has produced a solid .283 batting average with 20 home runs, 82 RBIs and 37 stolen bases.

Pete Crow-Armstrong may become a superstar one day, but his mother is the most famous in the family right now

Pete is the son of Ashley Crow, who some may recognize from her acting work in 47 projects between both film and television. One of her roles that may be best known among baseball fans is the 1994 family classic Little Big League.

Expand Tweet

"The mom from Little Big League, Ashley Crow, is the actual mom of No. 1 Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. Now that the Cubs are reportedly calling Pete up, she is officially the mother of an MLB player nearly 30 years after the release of the movie" - @MLBLife

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Ashley Crow has appeared in several major television and film productions, including Minority Report starring Tom Cruise, The Good Son, Heroes and As The World Turns.