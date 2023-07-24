There seems to be a shift in philosophy among the decision makers at the New York Yankees. Having changed hitting coaches earlier this month, the club has now hired fan-favorite left-hander Andy Pettitte as an advisor to Aaron Boone and his pitching staff.

A prominent figure during the team's golden era and a key member of the revered "Core Four", Pettitte played a significant role in securing five World Series victories.

He amassed an impressive record of 256 wins and 153 losses, accompanied by a 3.85 ERA across 531 Major League games, predominantly as a starter in 521 of those matches.

Notably, he remains the holder of postseason records for the most wins (19), starts (44), and innings pitched (276 2/3).

The 51-year-old will take on the role of an advisor for Boone, alongside the team's pitching coach, Matt Blake, and other pitching staff.

Recently, he was seen observing Aaron Judge's live batting practice session on Sunday morning, as the Yankees captain prepares for his much-awaited comeback.

Back in 2019, Pettitte worked as a special advisor to Yankees general manager, Brian Cashman. His return to the clubhouse has been well received by fans, but few people have their reservations. One of them appears to be MLB podcaster Jimmy O’Brien, better known as Jomboy.

Jomboy believes the club is simply trying to paper over the cracks by recruiting Pettitte so close to the August 1 trade deadline looming. He said:

“Love it. Great time to announce it, when everyone wants you to talk about trades and go get people who can help the team… I love Andy Pettitte. None of my reaction to this, and being a grouch, has to do with anything about the beautiful Andy Pettitte. I like him a ton. I just hate how much the Yankees are becoming an eyewash factory.”

The Bronx Bombers do need to figure out their trade activity soon, as they struggle to score runs in Aaron Judge’s absence. They need to add depth to their ranks, and should that objective remain unfulfilled, more fans will start to echo the same sentiment as Jomboy.

New philosophy at the New York Yankees?

The arrivals of Andy Pettitte and new hitting coach Dillon Lawson suggests a potential change in philosophy at the New York Yankees. It suggests a newly heightened focus on experience over analytical proficiency.

Modern day sports is heavily reliant on analytics, but not everyone has absolute faith in numbers and statistics. Speaking ahead of the All-Star Game, club legend Alex Rodriguez raised some broader questions about the Yankees' organizational philosophy regarding the use of analytics.

Considering the team's illustrious history with 27 World Championships, Rodriguez wonders why they have delved into the depths of analytics, only to be met with disappointment.

A-Rod would be a happy man to learn that his words haven’t fallen to deaf ears. How far will this new direction take Aaron Boone's side in their desperate quest for a postseason berth this season? We will have to wait and see.

