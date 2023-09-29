Josh Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays is having an incredible season. In only his third MLB season, the young outfielder has become a massive reason why fans in Tampa can look forward to playoff baseball.

A first-round selection by the Rays in 2016, Lowe appeared in just two games in 2021. In 2022, he played 52 games, hitting .221/.284/.343 alongside a pair of home runs and 13 RBIs.

While pundits could discern flashes of brilliance. many believed it would be a few years before Josh Lowe would be an MLB regular.

In 2023, the Tampa Bay Rays hit the ground running. Winning their first 13 games of the season, Lowe also had a fiery start. The 25-year old ripped five home runs and 18 RBIs in April, posting a .342 average that month.

Now, the Tampa Bay Rays have qualified for the postseason. With a record of 97-62, they have been one of the best teams in the MLB this year.

Moreover, Lowe has had a breakout campaign. In 133 games, the Virginia-born Lowe has slashed .290/.333/.496 with 20 home runs and 81 RBIs. Additonally, Lowe has also swiped 32 bases.

Despite the strong season, Josh Lowe has not received much attention. He was not given an All-Star distinction, while teammates Randy Arozarena, Wander Franco and Yandy Diaz were. Perhaps that's because of his young age coupled with the small-market nature of the Rays.

On Sept. 28, Lowe hit his 20th home run of the season against Boston Red Sox starter Brayan Bello in the first inning.

Popular baseball YouTuber Fuzzy commended Lowe's season, hailing the first baseman as a hidden gem.

"Josh Lowe is having one of the most underappreciated seasons I've ever seen. Like no one's really talking about this guy"

Josh Lowe's importance for his team will be even more obvious in postseason

Despite opening up to the best record in MLB, the Rays were surpassed in the AL East by the Baltimore Orioles this summer.

Although they still cling to the top AL Wild Card berth, experts are unsure if they have the goods to compete in the postseason.

Nevertheless, having a bat like Lowe's on their side is not something Rays fans will complain about.