Former LA Angels star Shohei Ohtani is arguably the greatest two-way player in MLB history. Some have tried excelling in both departments, but none has done it more empathically than him. Recently, an MLB podcaster gave his take as to why he feels Ohtani should have an award named after his playing career.

"If Ohtani has a four ERA and the same excat hitting numbers that he had this year which had more home runs, 20 stolen bases, is he still not the most outstanding player. What he is doing, we should name an award after him when he is done playing," David O'Brien on Foul Territory

Ohtani is one of the most intriguing free agents in the history of the game, as he looks to sign a record deal in the offseason.

As per sources, the much-anticipated deal might happen much sooner. Players like Shohei Ohtani usually set the market, making other prominent free agents bide their time in the hopes that he would improve their own deals.

Shohei Ohtani is a generational talent

This season, in 497 plate appearances, Shohei Ohtani hit .304/.412/.654 with an OPS of 1.066. Moreover, he contributed with 151 hits, 44 homers, 95 RBIs and 102 runs scored in 135 games.

After an impressive season that prematurely ended in September with an injury, Ohtani is named as the finalist for the 2023 AL MVP Award.

Apart from dazzling the crowd with his performances on the field, Shohei Ohtani is a generous and kind personality. He has actively helped his community in Japan, distributing 60,000 gloves to every elementary school in Japan.

"Shohei Ohtani is giving baseball gloves to every elementary school in Japan: "I’m happy to announce that I will be donating approximately 60,000 youth gloves to every elementary school in Japan. That comes out to around 20,000 elementary schools. I’m hoping the kids can spend their days happily with a lot of energy through baseball" - MLB

Ohtan's free agency might not be a rollercoaster, but the two-way ace will surely land the biggest deal in MLB history.