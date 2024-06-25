MLB Probable Pitchers Today: Top 5 Must-watch MLB Pitching Showdowns ft Phillies' Ranger Suarez vs Tigers' Tarik Skubal: June 25

On Tuesday, all 30 MLB teams will be in action. Although most pitching matchups seem to come with an underlying storyline, there are a few scheduled showdowns that are bound to attract more interest than others.

Today, we will be examining the most interesting pitching matchups for teams around the league for games around MLB on Tuesday, June 25.

Top 5 Pitching Matchups - June 25

Reynaldo Lopez vs Kyle Gibson

After emerging victorious from a weekend series against the New York Yankees, the Braves hope to continue their good fortunes against the Cardinals.

For Atlanta, it will be right-hander Reynaldo Lopez getting the start. Lopez' 1.57 ERA through thirteen starts this season leads all Braves starters. Over his last eleven innings of work, the 30 year-old Dominican has been nearly flawless, striking out fourteen without allowing an earned run in that time.

"Reynaldo López, Nasty 89mph Changeup." - Pitching Ninja

For the Cardinals, Kyle Gibson will be getting the ball. Signed to a one-year, $13 million deal with St. Louis this offseason, the 36 year-old veteran will bring a 5-2 record alongside a 3.44 ERA into Tuesday's start.

Gerrit Cole vs David Peterson

Tuesday will mark the second start of the season for defending AL Cy Young champ Gerrit Cole. In his maiden outing of the season against Baltimore on June 19, Cole was charged with three earned runs and five strikeouts over four innings. The former first rounder missed the first three months of the season on account of elbow inflammation.

Cole's Subway Series adversary will be David Peterson of the New York Mets. Now 3-0 on the season, the 6-foot-6 southpaw has pitched to a 3.97 ERA. Peterson had a solid outing in his last start on June 17 that saw him pitch six innings, allowing two earned runs against Texas.

Ranger Suarez vs Tarik Skubal

After turning a rare triple-play and winning the series-opener 8-1, the Phillies will be back at work to face the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Ranger Suarez and his MLB-best 1.76 ERA will be on the bump for the Phillies. Suarez, 28, has been incredibly apt at shutting down opponents all season long, and has only allowed over four earned runs once in a start this season. In addition to his ERA leading MLB, the Venezuelan also leads in winning percentage and ERA+.

"Ranger Suárez sits down his 10th Ranger, matching a career high." - MLB

For all of Suarez' brilliance, he will find a formidable opponent in Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. The 27 year-old former 9th rounder is putting up a career season. Now 8-3 with a 2.50 ERA, Skubal has tossed to a 0.967 WHIP this year, and has only given up eight home runs over 90 innings of work this season.

Logan Allen vs Cole Irvin

After winning the first game of the series 3-2, the Guardians will find themselves behind pitcher Logan Allen as he goes to work against the O's. Allen has an 8-3 record, but his ability to limit runs has been patchy. After pitching to a 6.65 ERA in June, the 25 year-old has been able to calm things down, and now owns a 3.18 figure in the month of June.

"Logan Allen, Wicked 82mph Back Foot Slider." - Pitching Ninja

Now in the midst of a four-game losing slide, the Baltimore Orioles will be relying on pitcher Cole Irvin to help them win against Cleveland on Tuesday. Although Irvin has surrendered eight runs in his last ten innings of work, the 30 year-old has been relatively reliable this season, and now owns a 6-3 record to accompany his 3.45 ERA.

Kevin Gausman vs Brayan Bello

2023 AL strikeout leader Kevin Gausman will take to the mound tonight at Fenway Park as the Toronto Blue Jays seek to end a six-game losing streak. The 33 year-old Gausman's last MLB appearance on June 19 saw the Red Sox charge him with four earned runs - including two home runs - in 5.2 innings. On the season, Gausman is 5-6 with a 4.24 ERA.

Brayan Bello will be pitching for the Boston Red Sox. The 25 year-old struck out six Jays in six innings in his last start on June 19. Now 7-4, Bello will seek to improve his 4.83 against the struggling Toronto bats.