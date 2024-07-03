MLB Probable Pitchers Today: Top 5 Must-watch MLB Pitching Showdowns ft Phillies' Zack Wheeler vs Cubs' Shota Imanaga: July 3

As the 2024 MLB season presses on, pitching remains one of the most crucial elements seperating the winners from the losers. On Wednesday, all 30 MLB teams will be in action, meaning that there is set to be no shortage of pitching strength on full display.

With a jam-packed MLB schedule coming down the pipe, today we will be examining the top arms slated to take to the mound on Wednesday around MLB.

Top Five MLB Pitching Matchups - July 3

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ronel Blanco vs Yusei Kikuchi

Wednesday night will mark the third game of a four-game set between the Astros and Blue Jays in Toronto. With the two clubs trading victories in the first two games, both Toronto and Houston will be looking to get ahead.

Trending

For the Houston Astros, Ronel Blanco will make his second career start against the Jays. On April 1, Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the 2024 MLB season against Toronto. Now, the right hander will bring an 8-3 record and 2.49 ERA into the game.

Expand Tweet

"RONEL BLANCO JUST THREW THE FIRST NO-HITTER OF THE MLB SEASON. Astros (-155 ML) bettors never had a doubt (via @MLB)" - br_betting

For Toronto, Yusei Kikuchi will get the start. On one of the worst streaks of the season, the Japanese starter has surrendered 13 earned runs over his past eleven innings of work. In his career against the Astros, Kikuchi is 1-5 with a 6.27 ERA.

Miles Mikolas vs Jared Jones

Wednesday's game between the Cardinals and Pirates will be a battle between a veteran and a rising star.

For the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, Miles Mikolas will be throwing. Now 35 years old and in his ninth MLB season, Mikolas was battered by the Cincinnati Reds in his last start, and was pulled in the fourth inning after allowing nine earned runs. On the season, Mikolas is 6-7 with a 5.32 ERA.

For the Pirates, 22-year-old rookie Jared Jones will make his 16th start of the season. Regarded for the speed of his fastball, Jones is now 5-6 with a 3.66 ERA on the year. In his last start against Tampa Bay, Jones tied his career-high strikeout figure by sitting down 10 hitters.

Expand Tweet

"Jared Jones, 101mph" - Rob Friedman

Andrew Abbott vs Carlos Rodon

Home runs from Will Benson and Elly De La Cruz helped the Reds to a 5-4 upset over the New York Yankees in the series opener on Tuesday. On Wednesday night, Carlos Rodon will take the mound to square off against Andrew Abbott of the visiting Reds.

After starting the season on a strong note, Rodon has struggled significantly over his past number of starts. In fact, the former Cy Young contender is nursing a 15.58 ERA over his past two starts. After putting up a 3.67 ERA in May, Rodon's number soared to 7.76 in June.

The opposite is true of Andrew Abbott, who was the Reds' best pitcher in June. Over his past five starts, Abbott is 4-1 with a 3.71 ERA. Wednesday will mark the Virginia-native's first career start against the Yankees.

Dean Kremer vs Logan Gilbert

After a 2-0 loss to the O's on Tuesday night, the Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert, their best pitcher this season, to try and capture a win in the second game of the series.

Gilbert was spectacular in the month of June, allowing just six runs across 35.2 innings to saddle himself with a 1.51 ERA and 31 strikeouts. The crown jewell of one of the best rotations in baseball, Gilbert is now 5-4 with a 2.72 ERA on the season.

Expand Tweet

"Logan Gilbert put the finishing touches on an excellent June: 1.51 ERA 35.2 IP 31 K 1 BB" - Gary Hill Jr

Dean Kremer will get the ball for Baltimore. His first start since May 20 after hitting the IL with a tricep strain, Kremer will be looking to improve his 4.32 ERA this season. In four career games against Seattle, the 28-year-old has a 3.13 ERA along with 17 strikeouts.

Zack Wheeler vs Shota Imanaga

The most regarded pitching matchup of Wednesday will take place at Wrigley Field, and feature Zack Wheeler of the Phillies against Shota Imanaga of the Cubs.

Since inking a five-year, $118 million extension this offseason, Wheeler has been a dealer. 9-4 with a 2.73 ERA entering Wednesday, Wheeler's 112 strikeouts ranks tenth in MLB, and his 0.98 WHIP ranks him eighth. In eight career starts against the Cubs, Wheeler is 2-2 with a 3.66 ERA.

Shota Imanaga will be making his 16nth start of the season for the Chicago Cubs. After his worst start of the season on June 21 against the Mets, the 30-year-old rallied on June 27 to hold the Giants to three runs over six innings. Coming into Wednesday's game, Imanaga is 7-2 with a 3.07 ERA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback