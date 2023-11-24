Ohtani's initial predictions when he arrived in the United States from Japan in 2017 was accurately identified by life coach and professional clairvoyant Shara Ogin. MLB News stated that they contacted her to inquire about her current projections for Ohtani.

Ogin received the following eight significant suitors: the Angels, Dodgers, Padres, Mets, Mariners, Red Sox, Rangers, and Giants. Ogin spent around a day reading a few articles, watching a video, and reflecting on Ohtani's experience as a free agent.

The Dodgers, Padres, Red Sox, and Rangers were the four clubs who received a swift "no," with the Dodgers receiving the largest and fastest "no" of them.

The two-time MVP appeared to be within reach of two other teams. Ogin had feelings for the Mets for the first time.

"That one is running up," Ogin grinned. "I definitely get a strong possibility for that one. That big-city draw to New York. I had that thought."

Ogin also stated that Ohtani's soul purpose is to teach others, inspire and empower them.

"Ohtani's soul's purpose is to teach others that you can do anything to inspire and empower people to rise up."

Ogin's best emotions and positive energy came from the Los Angeles Angels, a team Ohtani has always known and been a part of.

Shohei Ohtani, AL MVP Award Winner

To cap off his incredible season, Shohei Ohtani won the trophy to demonstrate that he was the most dominant player in the American League throughout 2023. Ohtani received his second MVP prize in the previous three seasons when MLB revealed that he had been selected as the 2023 AL MVP.

Ohtani had an amazing season in 2023, topping the league in home runs (44) and OPS (1.066), which led all of baseball. In his 132 innings pitched, he had 167 strikeouts with a 3.14 ERA while starting 23 games as a pitcher.

He is the first player in the Majors to win two MVP Awards in a three-year stretch since Mike Trout did it in 2014 and 2016. He joins Trout as the only Angels player to win the award more than once. Ohtani was the unanimous winner in 2021.

