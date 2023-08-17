First Brian Cashman, then Aaron Boone, now Aaron Judge. The blame is being passed around at Yankee Stadium for what has been one of the club's worst seasons in years. The team captain and 2022 American League MVP is the latest target.

Over the past seven seasons, the Yankees outfielder has been the team's most potent offensive threat. After being named Rookie of the Year in 2017, he has gone on to develop into one of the league's finest hitters. Along with being an MVP winner, Judge is a five-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and led the league in home runs on two occassions.

Despite his big numbers, one MLB radio host feels Judge is still not contributing enough. Sal Licata touched on Judge's inability to step up during the postseason and his poor performances since returning from injury. He believes the Yankees leader needs to be held accountable:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He’s also been the guy who hasn’t been able to get them to a World Series."

While most of the criticism has fallen on the shoulders of general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone, few have questioned Judge's role within the team.

Expand Tweet

".@sal_licata says Aaron Judge deserves some blame for the Yankees struggles:" - WFAN Sports Radio

Licata, who was speaking on WFAN Sports Radio, did state that he loved Aaron Judge and clarified that he was talking about the player's career, and not one season.

The Yankees invested heavily in Judge after a historic 2022 season. The colossal nine-year, $360 million contract combined with his title as team captain was supposed to start a new era for the Yanks.

Judge, who is in his seventh season in the Bronx, has been unable to take this team to a World Series.

Aaron Judge's return from injury has failed to spark the New York Yankees offense

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge bats against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park

The Yankees dropping below .500 this late in the season means that no player or coach is off limits. The team is 60-61 and currently trail the first place Baltimore Orioles by 14 games.

Expand Tweet

"The New York Yankees are 60-61. This is the latest they’ve been below .500 in a season since September of 1995" - Baseball Quotes

New York is 2-8 in their past 10 games and is coming off a three-game sweep by the Atlanta Braves where it managed to score just three runs.

Many had hoped the return of Aaron Judge could spark this offense to life, but the team has been one of the poorest offensively this season.