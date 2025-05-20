MLB radio host claims Aaron Judge and Juan Soto’s fake bond stems from clashing philosophies

Aaron Judge has established himself as the face of the New York Yankees for a number of different reasons, including his incredible performances on the field and his leadership off of it. The two-time American League MVP has taken over the role as New York's captain, following in the footsteps of fellow club legend Derek Jeter.

Part of the reason behind Aaron Judge's status among the notoriously demanding Yankees fanbase has been his loyalty to the team. During the 2022 offseason, Judge became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, with a number of clubs such as the San Francisco Giants aggressively pursuing his signature. In the end, Aaron Judge decided to stay in New York for potentially less money.

This did not turn out to be the case for Juan Soto this past offseason, as the superstar outfielder opted to sign a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal to leave the Yankees in favor of the New York Mets. This "me first" mentality is something that MLB radio host Keith McPherson believes has caused a rift between Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, despite their plesantries during the Subway Series.

"I guarantee Judge does not rock with this guy. But because it was on national television and it became a story, Judge went up and talked to him and dapped up and even talked to him on the basepaths," McPherson explained on his radio show.

Although there is no denying that Juan Soto was able to secure a record-breaking deal elsewhere, the superstar's desire to pursue the most amount of money possible as a opposed to return to the Yankees has not sat well with some.

"Think about it, Judge had to really go out and prove it and fight for his money and Judge was all about loyalty. He could have taken more money to go home but their philosophies are just different, they're just different kinds of guys," McPherson continued.

Aaron Judge continued to cement himself in the New York sports scene this weekend with Giants quaterback Russell Wilson

It was a big offseason for the New York Giants football team as the franchise not only drafted their potential quaterback of the future, but also added likely added a new starter for the upcoming season: Russell Wilson. The veteran quarterback and his family were present for the Yankees' Subway Series against the Mets, with Aaron Judge representing himself and his club to the Super Bowl champion.

Ahead of the team's matchup on Saturday, Judge was seen gifting batting gloves to their children, serving yet again as a respected ambassador for the New York Yankees. It was a special moment between the two New York superstars.

