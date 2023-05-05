Max Scherzer made his highly anticipated return to the mound on Thursday after completing a 10-game suspension for using an illegal foreign substance.

To describe the three-time Cy Young winner's outing as poor would be generous. The Detroit Tigers had no problems dealing with Scherzer, who was pulled by Buck Showalter after just 75 pitches. He gave up six earned runs, eight hits, two home runs and walked a batter over 3.1 innings.

The hole that Scherzer dug the New York Mets into was too big to climb out of with club losing 8-1 on the night. The Tigers completed the series sweep and the Mets have now lost five of their last six games.

Many analysts have been critical of Scherzer's performances this season. Well-known radio host Craig Carton took it to another level after the Mets recent loss.

"He puts sticky stuff on his hands, and when he can’t, he’s pedestrian," Craig came out firing on Max Scherzer.

During the latest episode of the Carton & Roberts show, Carton didn't hold back. He went on to call the eight time All-Star a "cheater" and claimed he would not be going to the Hall of Fame.

Carton's co-host Evan Roberts provided his own criticism of Max Scherzer as well.

"All I know is, in his last seven starts dating back to last year, he has almost a 6.00 [6.82] ERA," said Roberts.

New York Mets 3x Cy Young winner Max Scherzer is off to a dreadful start this season

Max Scherzer argues with umpire Phil Cuzzi #10 during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium

Scherzer has had difficulty finding his footing since an abysmal outing against the San Diego Padres in the 2022 playoffs. The 38-year-old conceded three runs in six inning is his first start of the year. He followed that up by giving up three home runs in 5.1 inning in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 4.

Overall, he has a 2-2 record, a 5.56 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP this season.

The offense failed to deliver against the Tigers but the larger issue remains the starting rotation.

Mets fans had every reason to be optimistic with the return of Justin Verlander and Scherzer. Both pitcher failed to deliver on Thursday. Carlos Carrasco remains on the sideline and Jose Quintana is yet to pitch for the club.

The Metropolitans will need to resolve their pitching issues quickly if they hope to have any chance of competing in one of the most difficult divisions in baseball.

