After a shaky start to the season, Max Scherzer is back with a vengeance. The New York Mets starting pitcher has been consistent, efficient and effective over his past four starts.

Scherzer completed seven more innings on Thursday versus the Philadelphia Phillies to record his fifth win of the season. The powerful righty give up just one earned run, struck out nine hitters and allowed just five hits on the night. The Mets won the game 4-2 to sweep the Phillies.

Scherzer's turnaround has been so incredible that he has one media personality eating his words. Per a recent article in Audacy, radio host Sal Licata went on air to humbly apologize to the Mets ace:

"The guy is an animal. I should have never doubted him"

Licata was speaking on WFAN sports radio and accepted responsibility for his criticism of the All-Star. Licata, along with several analysts, were extremely critical of Scherzer after his difficult start. He said:

"Boy, was I wrong. And I’m happy to be wrong. But I want to apologize, because I knew better"

In arguably his worst outing of the season, Scherzer gave up five runs on eight hits against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 4. On a night he would like to forget, he gave up back-to-back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning.

"'That’s why I love Max Scherzer. The guy is an animal. I should have never doubted him' Sal apologizes to Max Scherzer after another strong start:" - WFAN Sports Radio

Against the Detorit Tigers on May 3, Scherzer lasted just 3.1 innings. He conceded two home runs, six runs and eight hits. His ERA at the time had ballooned to 5.56 after five starts.

Max Scherzer is a 3x Cy Young winner and an 8x All-Star

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field

Since his May 14 start versus the Washington Nationals, Scherzer has been sensational. The veteran pitcher has allowed just three earned runs over 25 innings. He has 28 strikeouts and has allowed just 16 hits over that stretch.

"Handshakes after a splendid 7 innings from Max Scherzer" - SNY Mets

Scherzer has won the Cy Young Award on three different occassions. He is an eight-time All-Star and won the World Series with the Nationals in 2019.

Coaches, players, analysts and fans should know better by now. Do not doubt Scherzer's ability on the mound. When healthy, he is one of the MLB's most dangerous pitchers.

