Due to a combination of injuries and suspensions, we have not seen much of Max Scherzer this season.

The three-time Cy Young winner has managed to complete just 6.1 inning over the last 33 days. Against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, he conceded six runs, eight hits and two home runs and lasted just 3.1 innings. That was his only outing since returning from a 10-game suspension due to use of an illegal foreign substance.

Scherzer has contributed very little to this New York Mets organization over the last month. When he has been able to make it to the mound, his performances have been dreadful.

Well-known radio host Joe Benigno seems to have had enough with the Scherzer saga. On Thursday, Benigno let loose on the air and really went after the All-Star pitcher.

"Max is done as far as I'm concerned. He's 39 years old. We saw it last year, he started to break down."

Benigo went on to state that something has been off with Scherzer dating back to the end of last season.

"'Bro, as far as I'm concerned, Max Scherzer is done.'@JoeBenigno_Real coming in hot to open his day co-hosting with @EvanRobertsWFAN!" - WFAN Sports Radio

The fact that Scherzer is the highest paid player in the league (alongside Justin Verlander) only adds to the frustration. The New York Mets agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract that will keep the pitcher in Queens through the 2024 season.

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer is off the a poor start in 2023

Max Scherzer reacts after pitching during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field

Scherzer is off to an uncharacteristically poor start this year. He is 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA after five starts. He has managed just 22.1 innings and has given up five or more runs on two occasions.

An early April loss to the Milwaukee Brewers was the low point of his season. Scherzer gave up five runs off eight hits and managed just 5.1 inning. The game will be remembered for the Brewers going back-to-back-to-back, recording three home runs in the sixth inning against the pitcher.

The 38-year-old missed Tuesday's projected start against the Cincinatti Reds due to a neck injury. Manager Buck Showalter said Scherzer would likely return on Sunday or Monday to face the Washington Nationals. It will be interesting to see how one of baseball's most respected pitchers holds up against his former team.

