The New York Mets Cy Young pitcher Max Scherzer has started just one game in nearly a month. When he hasn't been suspended or injured, the ace has been far from his best on the mound.

Scherzer was ejected from the game on April 19 against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to use of an illegal foreign substance. That led to a 10-game suspension by the league. The right-handed pitcher did manage 3.1 innings against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, but once again finds himself on the sidelines due to injury.

Well-known radio host Gregg Giannotti seems to have reached a tipping point when it comes to Scherzer. Per a recent article from audacy, he claimed Scherzer is simply in Queens for the contract as he enters the final stages of his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is another money grab guy. That’s what it was. End of his career, ‘who is gonna pay me the most?'"

Giannotti made the comments during a recent episode of the Boomer and Gio show.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Max Scherzer has been scratched from the Mets lineup tonight with neck spasms Max Scherzer has been scratched from the Mets lineup tonight with neck spasms https://t.co/bUVV585YE1

"Max Scherzer has been scratched from the Mets lineup tonight with neck spasms" - Talkin' Baseball

Scherzer has had difficulties finding any consistancy this year. Overall, Scherzer is 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA. He has managed to get through just 22.1 innings over five starts. If the season were to end today, his current strikeouts per nine innings rate of 7.9 would be the lowest in his 16 year major league career.

It is important to note that injuries have been a concern for the 38-year-old who has suffered from neck, back and shoulder issues over previous seasons.

Max Scherzer is the highest paid player in the majors with a yearly salary of 43.3 million annualy

Max Scherzer delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins on Opening Day at loanDepot park

The New York Mets may have expected more when they signed Max Scherzer to a record MLB yearly salary. The two parties agreed to a three-year, $130 million in 2022 that will see the pitcher remain in Queens through 2024.

Mets teammate Justin Verlander was recently signed to a similar contract. His two-year, 86.6 million deal matches Scherzer's yearly salary.

SNY @SNYtv Max Scherzer threw on the field today in Cincinnati



Buck Showalter says he is "improving each day" as he works through neck spasms Max Scherzer threw on the field today in CincinnatiBuck Showalter says he is "improving each day" as he works through neck spasms https://t.co/5l5ANO4vkf

"Max Scherzer threw on the field today in Cincinnati Buck Showalter says he is 'improving each day' as he works through neck spasms" - SNY

To claim Scherzer is simply coasting through his contract might be unfair. He was one of the league's top pitcher during his first year with the club and finished with an impressive 11-5 record and 2.29 ERA.

Injuries and the 10-game suspension have definitely hampered Scherzer's progress this year. When healthy, however, he is still an elite pitcher with a lot to offer.

Poll : 0 votes