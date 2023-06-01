It has been exactly 4,957 days since the New York Yankees last won the World Series.

Led by pitcher Andy Pettitte and a potent offense, the Yankees defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009 to win a record 27th championship.

Since 2009, however, it has been season after season of disappointment from the Bronx Bombers. The team that is expected to win it all every season (according to their extremely demanding fanbase) has failed to even reach a World Series in 13 seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One expert seems to think this current team has enough to go all the way. Well-known MLB radio host Sal Licata believes that this is the year the club finally puts it all together:

"I really think they’re gonna do it. I’ve always felt since 2017 that Aaron Judge would, at the very least, carry the Yankees to a World Series, and I feel it now more than ever."

Licata was speaking on WFAN Sports Radio and stated that the team has been one of the hottest in baseball, despite being without several key starters.

WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



Sal says 2023 is the year the Yankees finally get over the hump and get to the World Series:

bit.ly/3N6ICZd "This is the year"Sal says 2023 is the year the Yankees finally get over the hump and get to the World Series: "This is the year"Sal says 2023 is the year the Yankees finally get over the hump and get to the World Series:bit.ly/3N6ICZd

"'This is the year' Sal says 2023 is the year the Yankees finally get over the hump and get to the World Series:" - WFAN Sports Radio

New York went 19-10 in May and have won four of their past five games. They are 34-24 on the season and have lost eight of those games by just one run.

Despite their push over the month of May, the record setting Tampa Bay Rays remain the team to beat in the AL East. New York currently trails the Rays by six games.

The New York Yankees have three former MLB MVPs in the lineup

Giancarlo Stanton celebrates with Aaron Judge after his three-run home run at Yankee Stadium

Led by 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge, this is one of the most talented rosters we have seen in the Bronx in years. Judge already has 18 home runs and 39 RBIs to his name after only 47 appearances. He also leads the league with a 1.089 OPS.

"Aaron Boone: 'Everyone's contributed.' The manager tells @M_Marakovits what's been clicking with the Yankees' offense. Watch and Stream #YANKSonYES LIVE: http://bit.ly/3plg8Ou" - YES Network

The offense as a whole currently ranks fourth in the MLB in home runs (87) and ninth in runs scored (273).

Return of Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson will provide fans with another reason to be optimistic goin forward. The two former MVPs have been out of the lineup due to injury, but are set to return this week.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes