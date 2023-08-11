The New York Mets and Pete Alonso are yet to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

The power-hitting first baseman has been one of the team's leading run producers over the past few season. Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Alonso has led the team in home runs every season (including this year). He has also led the roster in RBIs in four of those five seasons.

The Mets unwillingness to lock Alonso up to a lucrative extension has some speculating that there are issues behind the scene.

Per a recent article in Audacy, MLB radio host Sal Licata believes the problems in New York stem from the clubhouse issues. He said the Mets need change and says Alonso could be the man they cut loose:

"Alonso is the guy who has to go. ... If you’re looking to change the look of this team, culture is not something that can be bought."

Licata was speaking on WFAN Sports Radio and went on state that the "core" of the team needs to be addressed. He named Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil as the players the club needs to make a decision on.

"The Mets have a toxic clubhouse. And Pete Alonso is part of that," added Licata

Alonso currently leads the New York Mets lineup in home runs (35), RBIs (87), slugging (.533) and OPS (.854). He ranks second in runs (64) and fourth in hits (89).

The 28-year-old recently became the only player in the franchise's history to record four seasons with 35 or more home runs.

Owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler cleared out several high profile names including Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer to make way for a younger crop of players.

Pete Alonso is currently on a one-year, $14.5 million deal. He would be eligible for arbitration next season and is contracted to the club through the 2024 season. The organization would likely have to commit to a large salary in order to retain the right-handed slugger.

The Mets are keen on rejuvenating this lineup and building for the future, but it is hard to imagine this offense without Alonso.