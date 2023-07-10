In a recent segment on WFAN Sports Radio, radio host Chris McMonigle, better known as C-Mac, shared his theory on why New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman is unlikely to be fired.

Despite the team's recent firing of hitting coach Dillon Lawson. C-Mac boldly stated that the owner has no real stomach to let go of Cashman, emphasizing the level of comfort and trust that exists between the two.

C-Mac's theory challenges the notion that Lawson's dismissal was merely a scapegoat move by Cashman to appease fans. He also mentioned Cashman's indifference towards public opinion.

He asserted that Cashman has never cared about what others think and that this quality is actually one of his favorite aspects of the Yankees GM.

“I don’t know what else Brian Cashman has to do to convince you that he doesn’t care what you think, but I promise you, Brian Cashman does not care what you think. He never has, and it’s my favorite quality about him. He shouldn’t listen to the fans. The old adage, if you listen to the fans, you’ll soon join them. I kind of believe that." - C-Mac on WFAN Sports Radio

C-Mac went as far as to say that Cashman relishes the heat and is completely comfortable with the criticism directed at him. This attitude stems from Cashman's confidence in his position within the organization and his strong relationship with the owner.

“This fanbase is louder than most. But I promise you, this isn’t meant to get heat off of Brian Cashman. He relishes the heat, and quite honestly, he knows he’s wearing a fireproof outfit when it comes to the owner. The owner has no real stomach to fire Brian Cashman…he’s super comfortable with Brian Cashman.” - C-Mac on WFAN Sports Radio

Yankees have hitting coach replacement lined up

The Yankees head into the break with Giancarlo Stanton batting .203 and Anthony Rizzo hitting .168 with no homers and seven RBIs since his May 28 neck injury. Josh Donaldson sits at a meager .152 average, while DJ LeMahieu has dipped to .220 after a slump.

To address the lackluster offense, they are on the verge of naming former first baseman and MLB Network analyst Sean Casey as Lawson’s replacement.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Sean Casey is a leading candidate to be the Yankees’ next hitting coach, as @JoelSherman1 said. Sean Casey is a leading candidate to be the Yankees’ next hitting coach, as @JoelSherman1 said.

Casey, a former three-time All-Star with a career .302 batting average over 12 seasons in the major leagues, shared the field with current Yankees manager Aaron Boone during their time together at the Cincinnati Reds between 1998 and 2003.

