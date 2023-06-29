The New York Yankees may have routed the MLB-worst Oakland Athletics 11-0 on Wednesday, but that result only papers over the cracks.

The offense has struggled to string together a series of good performances and has been particularly inconsistent since the loss of Aaron Judge. The loss of their captain to injury was a major setback, but it remains no excuse for a lineup that is loaded with former MVPs and All-Star hitters.

During a recent episode of Tiki and Tierney on WFAN, Brandon Tierney called out two players for now pulling their weight.

"DJ LeMahieu looks like he’s 50. Giancarlo Stanton is the biggest waste of space in this city for a pro athlete," said Tierney.

Tierney was critical of the two veterans who are in the midst of unimpressive seasons. His words may sound harsh but the numbers tend to agree with his frank and direct assessment of the players.

Giancarlo Stanton recorded a much-needed home run last night against the Athletics but is hitting below .200 this season. He has recorded just seven home runs, 17 RBIs and has an underwhelming .670 OPS.

Over the last decade, DJ LeMahieu has established himself as one of the league's elite contact hitters. This season, the 34-year-old is slashing .226/.284/.379.

Stanton and DJ LeMahieu have combined for eight All-Star appearances and four Silver Slugger Awards. LeMahieu won the batting title in 2016 and 2020 and Stanton was named the 2017 NL MVP.

New York Yankees offense has failed to match the high levels of 2022

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a home run at Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees currently rank 18th in the MLB runs (351), 23rd in team OPS (.705) and 27th in batting average (.229). It is a stark contrast from last season when the team finished first in the league in home runs (254), second in runs (807) and fourth in OPS (.751).

"Me watchin’ the Yankees offense" - Talkin' Jake

The results have been above average with the Yankees still hanging on to third place in the American League East. They trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 9.5 games and remain in the playoff picture.

The organization will expect a lot more from two of their star players if they are to challenge for a championship this season.

