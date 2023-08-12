Adam Wainwright came into this season knowing it would be his last. He watched two longtime teammates, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, retire last season, but he wanted to reach 200 wins.

Reaching that 200-win mark has not been easy, and Wainwright has been tested. In his most recent start on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, he lasted only one inning with a pitch count of 39. He gave up eight runs on nine hits in the St. Louis Cardinals' 12-8 loss to the Royals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Over his past seven starts, Wainwright has an eye-popping 14.87 ERA, 2.87 WHIP, 5.87 K/9, and has given up eight home runs. This is not how he envisioned his final season going.

Wainwright's velocity is down significantly compared to other starting pitchers in the league, and his offspeed stuff is not as sharp. He struggles to stay in games, going four innings in his past two starts.

"OPS of hitters against Wainwright this year is 1.042. Basically the average hitter against him is an MVP every AB lol" one fan posted.

"He's made 15 starts all season. Not even 70 innings pitched. He's already not pitching anything close to an entire season.. He's a 41 year old that relies on breaking pitches that don't break anymore. He's just done" another fan posted.

MLB Reddit believes Adam Wainwright should have retired last season. He has become a liability for the St. Louis Cardinals, killing their bullpen when he leaves games early.

Unless Wainwright finds a second wind, this final season will be something he will want to forget. He is on a one-year, $17,500,000 contract. His compiled -2.3 WAR for this season is probably not worth the money he is making.

Adam Wainwright just cannot turn the corner

Cardinals Royals Baseball

Adam Wainwright needs two wins to reach the 200-win mark, and it will be interesting to see if he can achieve that. He has only recorded three wins this season; his last win came in June against the New York Mets.

Fortunately for Wainwright, the Cardinals have not been competitive, so the team is still rolling out the veteran righty. St. Louis is in the basement of the National League Central with a record of 51-66. They are 12 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead the division.

Hopefully, Wainwright can dig deep and find those two wins he needs. If not, his decision to play one final season this year will be looked at as a stain on his career.