Justin Verlander is a surprising name that has come up with the trade deadline approaching. He just signed a two-year, $86.6 million contract with the New York Mets in the offseason. But the Mets have been underwhelming this season, and they could look to move him at the trade deadline.

Verlander has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he would have to go to a team of his choosing. The San Francisco Giants are one of those teams interested, given Verlander waives his no-trade clause.

The Mets are 46-51, sitting fourth in the National League West. They are 17.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves and 6.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final wild card slot.

Many believe the Mets will be sellers at the deadline, given their record. Verlander is coming off an American League Cy Young Award and is one of the most expensive players on the team.

Here's what fans on Reddit had to say about Verlander's name coming up as trade deadline approaches:

"He's not washed up like people here think he is. He's just overpayed on a short term contract. He's still good though," one fan posted.

"Maybe I'm crazy, bu I think I'd rather hold him and Scherzer. We have really limited rotation depth next year and they're still pretty good even if they're past their peak. The alternative is dipping back into free agency and getting guys like Urias and Snell with far more mixed performance over the years," another fan wrote.

Some Mets fans are not keen on trading Verlander. While the team is not where they thought they would be at this point in the season, there is still a chance they can turn things around.

Some other fans think the team needs to get younger, and trading Verlander will help. He is a dominant pitcher who will return some good value for the Mets.

Acquiring Justin Verlander could be risky

Chicago White Sox v New York Mets

While Justin Verlander is an ace on the mound, he does not come without his red flags. One of these red flags is his age. He is 40 years old, and there is no telling when he will start slowing down.

Another red flag is his contract. Teams will have to question whether or not they are willing to pay so much for an aging pitcher.

With the trade deadline right around the corner, this is a situation fans will want to keep an eye on.

