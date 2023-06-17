Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has been swinging a hot bat this season. He has been slashing .301/.385/.621 with a league-leading 171 OPS+ and a league-leading 167 total bases.

He's now leading the league in a different category now; home runs. Ohtani blasted his 23rd home run on the season on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, passing Pete Alonso.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB now has a pitcher leading the entire league in home runs, which is insane to think about. If you were to tell a baseball fan this was the case a few years ago, they wouldn't believe it.

As somebody who has spent his entire MLB career leaving fans speechless, he somehow keeps doing it. Baseball fans are truly witnessing something magical with Ohtani.

One fan posted - "A pitcher leading the league in dongs. What a time to be alive"

"He can't stop, won't stop" - another fan posted.

Shohei Ohtani's 23rd blast wasn't a cheap shot, either. He hit it to dead center, a trend for him this season. To consistently hit home runs to center field shows his strength.

Not only does Ohtani lead the league in homers, but he's also the fastest player in Los Angeles Angels' history to 150-career home runs. He is a complete enigma who has taken over the baseball world.

Is this Shohei Ohtani's last season with the Angels?

Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers

Shohei Ohtani is set to become a free agent when the season ends. Many around the league expect the two-way superstar to test free agency when his time comes.

He has not made a single MLB postseason appearance. The Angels have tried desperately to bring in talent around Ohtani and Mike Trout, but it hasn't worked as they had hoped. They have been one of baseball's most disappointing teams over the last few seasons.

Los Angeles' last postseason appearance came in 2014 when the Kansas City Royals swept them. That's quite the gap between postseason appearances, especially having two of baseball's best among their ranks.

This season, they're looking like a new team. They're in second place in the American League West with a 40-32 record. They'll have to keep this up all season long because the Houston Astros are nipping at their heels, sitting just a game back.

The Angels desperately need to see success this season. The baseball world deserves to see Ohtani and Trout playing under the brightest lights in October.

Poll : 0 votes