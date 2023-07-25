Third baseman Nolan Arenado is the latest player to be linked with a move out of Missouri. With the St. Louis Cardinals likely to miss the playoffs for the first time in five seasons, there are several players that could be looking to jump ship.

Arenado is an eight-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner. The righty hitter led the National League in both home runs and RBIs in 2015 and 2016 and has a lifetime .289 batting average. He is a 10-time Gold Glove winner (including six Platinum Glove Awards) and is regarded as one of the best defensive infielders in the game.

There would be several teams interested in the talented star, but according to a recent piece by Matt Wagner in Dodgers Nation, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the upper hand.

"He would waive it for a team like the Dodgers," said Wagner

At the end of the 2022 season, Arenado opted into the remainder of his five-year, $144 million contract. The agreement sees him committed to the Cardinals through the 2027 season and will earn $35 million this season. It also has a no-trade clause which the 32-year-old would need to waive.

The Dodgers would be one team Arenado would be willing to waive the clause for.

Los Angeles is currently first in the National League West with a commanding four-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Dave Roberts' men have reached the playoffs over 10 straight seasons and won the World Series in 2020.

Arenado is also a Southern California guy. He was born in Newport Beach and grew up a Dodgers fan.

Nolan Arenado has been one of the league's most consistent hitters over the last decade

Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field

Nolan Arenado is considered one of the most complete players in the league. He has the ability to hit, hit with power and is sound on the defensive front.

This season, he is slashing .290/.338/.527 and has recorded 22 home runs and 77 RBIs.

"Nolan Arenado earns his Gold Gloves" - Talkin Baseball

Over an impressive 11-year career, he has racked up 321 home runs, 1,045 RBIs and 1,629 hits in 1,481 games.

The Cards have struggled this season and currently trail the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 11 games in the NL Central with just 61 games remaining. They will likely make moves in the coming days with a focus on building for 2024.

