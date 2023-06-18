Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve and the New York Yankees have a long and complicated relationship.

The rivalry between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees dates back to 2017 when the Astros emerged victorious in a hard-fought seven-game American League Championship Series. Since then, Houston has had the upper hand against New York on multiple occasions, with Altuve playing a prominent role and often being portrayed as the antagonist.

With Father's Day upon us, Astros reporter Michael Schwab saw an opportunity to take a swipe at their East Coast rivals. His recent post sends a loud and clear message to Yankees fans everywhere.

"Happy Father's Day to Jose Altuve for being a Daddy to the Yankees," said Schwab

Over the last six seasons, the Yankees have lost out in the playoffs to the Astros on three different occasions in the ALCS. Last season, the Astros went on to sweep the Bronx Bomber in what was one of the most one-sided playoff series in years.

The Astros have gone on to four World Series over the last six seasons. They defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 to record the franchise's first two championships.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees have not won a World Series title since 2009.

Jose Altuve has tormented the New York Yankees over the last six years

Second baseman Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros throws out Andres Gimenez at Progressive Field

Indeed, one of the most memorable moments in the Altuve-Yankees rivalry took place during the 2019 series. With Houston leading the series 3-2 and the game tied 4-4, the stage was set for a pivotal and potentially series-clinching moment.

Altuve stepped up to the plate, carrying the hopes of the Astros and their fans. In a display of incredible skill and composure against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, Altuve connected with a pitch and launched a walk-off home run, sending the ball sailing over the left-center outfield wall. The dramatic home run sealed the victory for the Astros, solidifying Altuve's status as a hero in the eyes of Houston fans and adding another memorable chapter to the intense rivalry with the Yankees.

Whether it is Chapman, Gerrit Cole, or Nestor Cortes, the Yankees just can't seem to figure Altuve out.

The Yankees host the Astros in a highly anticipated four-game series that begins on August 3. It will be must-watch television for baseball fans everywhere.

