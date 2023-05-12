The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a decent start to their 2023 MLB campaign and will be looking to finish strong at the end of the year.

No matter where they finish this year, the Dodgers are already considered to be one of the front-runners to land Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani at the end of the season.

The Japanese two-way sensation is set to enter free agency at the end of the season and he will have no shortage of suitors for his signature. One MLB reporter believes that the Dodgers have a good chance of landing him and that they'll do everything in their power to do so.

Shohei Ohtani is no doubt one of the hottest properties in the MLB right now and the Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the few teams who can afford him. The Japanese star is expected to break the record for the biggest contract in the MLB this year as it looks more and more likely that he will look to change teams after this year.

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels

While teammate Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5-million contract extension is the biggest in major league history, Ohtani is set to comfortably eclipse that record by year's end.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a large Asian fan base, a crucial factor that could help them land Ohtani. Moreover, a move to the Dodgers would mean that Ohtani would not have to move far from the place where he seems to be happy and comfortable with his personal life.

MLB reporter Juan Toribio believes that the Dodgers have a good chance and they will go all out for Ohtani's signature.

"Whatever it is they have to do in order to try and get Shohei Ohtani, they're going to do it this offseason," Toribio said.

Which other teams will compete with Los Angeles Dodgers for Ohtani's signature?

There are not many teams in the MLB who can afford to offer Shohei Ohtani a contract realistic for the Japanese star's value.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the richest franchises in the MLB, they will face stiff competition from the likes of the New York Mets, the New York Yankees and the Sad Diego Padres.

The Angels star has remained cryptic about his future and only time will tell which team will sign the superstar on a record-breaking deal.

