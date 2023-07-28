In a stunning turn of events, Justin Verlander could be back in Houston Astros' navy blue and orange as soon as next week.

Verlander, who spent five seasons with the Astros, could make a return the club where he won his second and third Cy Young Awards. It has been just 267 days since the nine-time All-Star last pitched for Houston.

According to MLB reporter Brian McTaggart, the Astros are interested in bringing Verlander back to Minute Maid Park.

Another club said to be interested is the Astros. The frontrunner for Verlander, according to one source, would likely be the Rangers...Another club said to be interested is the Astros.

"The frontrunner for Verlander, according to one source, would likely be the Rangers...Another club said to be interested is the Astros." - Brian McTaggart

McTaggart named the Texas Rangers as another possible landing spot for the former American League MVP. The Rangers and Astros are currently first and second in the AL West, respectively. The Rangers hold a slender two-game lead at the top of the division.

The powerful righty was a member of the Astros' 2017 and 2022 championship winning sides.

Last season, Verlander finished with an impressive 18-4 record, a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts. He led the American League in wins, ERA, WHIP and batting average against. Verlander was named the American League Cy Young winner, finishing ahead of the Chicago White Sox's Dylan Cease.

Over his five years with the Astros, he had a 61-19 record and a 2.26 ERA over 652 innings pitched.

Justin Verlander signed a two-year deal with the New York Mets prior to the 2023 season

Justin Verlander of the New York Mets pitches against the San Francisco Giants during their game at Citi Field

Verlander recent signed a two-year, $86.6 million contract with the New York Mets but could be on the trading block due to the club's poor start to the season. The 40-year-old is currently the highest-paid player in baseball alongside teammate Max Scherzer.

"I'm focused on being a Met… I didn't sign a one year deal here so there's that." Justin Verlander on the trade deadline:

"Justin Verlander on the trade deadline: 'I'm focused on being a Met… I didn't sign a one year deal here so there's that.'" - Shea Station

The decision by the Mets to trade their top reliever David Robertson on Thursday signals that the team could be shifting their focus to the 2024 season. Justin Verlander is being touted as another possible trade candidate.

Manager Dusty Baker and the Astros would love to see Verlander return to boost an already talented rotation. The Astros are in search of their third World Series championship in seven seasons.