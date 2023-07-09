Shohei Ohtani is quite possibly the biggest asset in the world of baseball right now. The Los Angeles Angels are desperate to keep his services at least till the end of the season. But there has been much speculation if he'll be traded before August.

Shohei Ohtani will be heading into free agency after this year with the Halos. He has been with the franchise since they roped him to the MLB from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league in 2018.

However, there has been serious doubt over his future at the club as a playoff calibre player like him has been missing out on the opportunity season after season because of the Angels' inability to play well.

When asked on the FOX Sports broadcast MLB Analyst Ken Rosenthal said that he feels that the Halos ownership do not want to risk trading the best player of all time.

"Non Angels fans don't want to hear this and things can always change as the deadline nears but as of right now it's extremely difficult to imagine Angels owner Arty (Arturo) Moreno approving the trade of Shohei Ohtani. Moreno does not want to be the owner responsible for trading the best player of all time," Rosenthal said.

Ken Rosenthal states Angels' chances of keeping Shohei Ohtani depends on postseason run

Rosenthal further added that the Los Angeles Angels will most likely lose Shohei Ohtani as a free agent if they can't reach the postseason. But for now he is staying as the Halos are not completely out of the race.

"The only way this can possibly change is if the Angels fall completely out of contention. But as of now they are four and a half games out of the Wild Card with playoff odds at thirteen percent," Rosenthal said.

The Angels face the defending champions Houston Astros to start off a three-series home stand that is extremely crucial for them as they have dropped 14 out of the last 19.

