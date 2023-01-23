The Houston Astros have largely navigated the free agency period this offseason without a general manager. After one very successful year, the Astros parted ways with GM James Click.

As of now, they still haven't hired one for the 2023 season, but it appears they're honing in on their target. According to Bob Nightengale, Dana Brown is the front-runner.

Nightengale said:

"Dana Brown, Atlanta’s vice president of scouting, has emerged as the clear front-runner to become the Astros' next general manager."

Brown is the Atlanta Braves' vice president of scouting. The Braves have long been one of the most well-run organizations in baseball. They've also had a knack for finding talent, which is where Brown and the rest of the scouting department have excelled.

The Astros like what they've done in Atlanta and appear poised to try and poach Brown away. With less than a month until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training, it's time for the Astros to get somebody in that role.

Houston Astros' offseason

The Houston Astros have had a busy offseason despite not having a general manager. The biggest move, however, was not one they themselves made.

Justin Verlander, fresh off of a dominant Cy Young-winning season, opted out of his contract and entered free agency. He eventually signed with the New York Mets, so the Astros lost a key player.

The Astros did a lot of re-signing of their other players. They re-signed Rafael Montero and Michael Brantley after both players entered free agency.

The Houston Astros re-signed Michael Brantley

They also shored up the first base position by adding Jose Abreu, one of the best first basemen in the MLB. They haven't replaced Verlander, but they've still got one of the best rosters in baseball.

All that still leaves them with the best odds of winning the World Series. Most oddsmakers have them as the favorites, or at least the co-favorites, ahead of (or tied with) the New York Yankees, New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

No team has repeated since the turn of the century, but it appears the Houston Astros might be able to pull it off.

