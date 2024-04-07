MLB responds to MLBPA chief Tony Clark's criticism over new reduced pitch clock rule following increase in pitcher injuries

The MLB has issued a response to Tony Clark, the executive director of the MLBPA, who claimed that the reduction in the length of the pitch clock has resulted in increased injuries for pitchers.

The league implemented the pitch clock for the first time last season to reduce the length of games and make it more fast-paced and interesting for the audience. After the end of the season, the league reduced the clock to 18 seconds from 20, with the bases loaded.

The MLB's response said:

"No evidence that pitchers who sped up their pace were more likely to sustain an injury than those who did not."

The pitch clock rules, which were introduced by the MLB at the start of the 2023 season, say that a pitcher has 15 seconds to throw a pitch when there are no baserunners, and 20 seconds with a runner on base. It resulted in shorter games and was considered a success despite many players in opposition.

Over the winter, the league updated the pitch clock rule to 18 seconds of preparation time for pitchers when the bases are loaded, which was met with heavy criticism from the MLBPA.

Executive director Tony Clark claimed that it would lead to increased injuries among pitchers. However, the league has responded that they are conducting studies to see the long-term effects of the pitch clock on pitchers, and that there's no evidence to link the injuries to the pitch clock.

Five more pitchers sustain season-ending injuries amidst MLBPA's pitch clock criticism

The MLB has responded to Tony Clark and the MLBPA by saying that the increasing injuries to pitchers in the last 30 years is not related to the new pitch clock rules, which were only implemented last year.

However, as the debate continues, three major league pitchers have suffered season-ending injuries.

Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber, Miami Marlins' Eury Perez and Oakland Athletics' Trevor Gott have been ruled out for the season and are scheduled for Tommy John surgery. Meanwhile, Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider and New York Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga have UCL injuries.

Injuries among pitchers are becoming increasingly common. While there may no correlation to the pitch clock, it's only a matter of time until the league is pressured into making some changes.

