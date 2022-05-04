MLB Rewind: Alex Rodriguez once dated stunning Hollywood star Cameron Diaz

Alex Rodriguez, the ex-New York Yankees star, once dated Cameron Diaz, the "Charlie's Angels" star, from 2010 to 2011. Rodriguez and Diaz allegedly met in February 2010 at a pre-Super Bowl party organized by talent agency CAA in Miami, Florida, and were spotted becoming quite flirtatious with each other. They were notoriously low-key for two individuals with so much name and fame. Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz were said to have split up in June 2011 after going public with their romance and a slew of high-profile appearances and trips.

Rodriguez and Cameron broke up because they were both focused on their careers. Diaz was a popular actress at the time, and Rodriguez was dealing with injuries and wanted to concentrate on his baseball game. Cameron and A-Rod reconnected temporarily after the original split claims in early June before calling it quits for good in September.

Cameron Diaz was famously caught on camera feeding popcorn to her New York Yankee beau Alex Rodriguez during the Super Bowl XLV in February 2011 before the couple split up.

Cameron Diaz said, "We were watching the game,and I was eating,and I was getting down to,like,the last couple pieces of popcorn. And all of a sudden,I see (Alex’s) hand coming in. Anybody who knows me does not put their hand in my food,especially when it’s close to my mouth. I said,’What are you doing?’ And then I went,’You know what? I love you too much,I’m going to give it to you. You deserve it. And it was the only piece of popcorn that I even put near his face, and they happened to have the camera on right when I did it."

In an interview with Insider, Rodriguez said, "I don't like talking about my relationships. But I will tell you about CD: She's probably one of the greatest human beings I've ever met, and just an amazing light."

The two had a mutual admiration of each other.

Cut to 2022, where do Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz stand now?

Alex Rodriguez with Cameron Diaz during their relationship.

Cameron Diaz:

Cameron Diaz was one of Hollywood's most successful performers in the 1990s and 2000s. She starred in several renowned and high-grossing films, including the "Charlie's Angels" trilogy, the blockbuster comedy "Bad Teacher," and the beloved "Shrek" franchise. Her career was so successful that she was the highest-paid female actor beyond the age of 40 in 2013. Diaz, however, opted to quit show business at the height of her success after 20 years in the industry.

Diaz married Benji Madden, the guitarist for Good Charlotte, in January 2015.

She also became an author. Cameron's first book, "The Body Book: Feed, Move, Understand, and Love Your Amazing Body," was a New York Times bestseller in 2014, and she followed it up in 2016 with "The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time."

Cameron Diaz is now a business owner. She and her business partner Katherine Power founded the winery Avaline in July 2020.

"Beautiful and delicious!" - @ camerondiaz

Alex Rodriguez:

In 2016, Rodriquez announced his retirement from baseball and parted relations with the Yankees. After retiring as an MLB player, Rodriguez became a media figure, working as a broadcaster for Fox Sports, ABC News Network, and ESPN. He was also a "Shark Tank" cast member. Alex dated Jennifer Lopez of "On The Floor" for four years until calling it quits in March 2021. Alex and J.Lo had been engaged for two years before announcing their separation in March 2019.

Currently, Rodriguez is the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corporation and the chairman of Presidente Brewing Company. Alex is also the minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Duke Sports Business Conference @dsbconference



As Chairman/CEO of A-Rod Corp, Alex has invested in and helped build over 30 world-class startups.



will moderate the fireside chat.



Alex is in high demand for his sports and business expertise.

Recently, Alex was rumored to be dating Kathryne Padgett and has been spotted publicly with her multiple times. While Cameron Diaz has settled in her life, Rodriguez has become a serial dater.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt