MLB Rewind: Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez once got involved in a short-lived romance with Golden Globe Award winner Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson, a Golden Globe Award recipient, and Alex Rodriguez, a former New York Yankees All-Star, got involved in a short-lived romance in May 2009. Kate and Alex grabbed many eyeballs and created a lot of headlines every time they were spotted together. However, leaving all their fans and the media in shock, Kate and Alex called it quits in December of that year, just seven months after being labeled a couple.

Rodriguez met the ever-gorgeous Kate Hudson at the October 2008 Grand Reopening ceremony of Fontainebleau, one of Miami Beach's renowned hotels. It was a lavish celebration that drew many A-listers. Kate and Alex met at a time when they were both trying to repair their wounded hearts and looking for solace.

Back in 2008, Alex Rodriguez's first marriage to Cynthia Scurtis ended in a nasty divorce, while Kate Hudson had split up with her then-boyfriend, actor Owen Wilson.

The Hudson-Rodriguez rumors were confirmed when Hudson came down to watch the third baseman in action. Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez also didn't shy away from openly displaying their affection for each other by locking lips in public. After a whirlwind romance, the reason the power couple ended their relationship is still unknown to the world.

Hudson remarked in a Harper's Bazaar piece published just before the couple split in late 2009: “I have a child, and there are people involved, and it's unfair to talk about somebody else, especially when you're not in that place yet to be discussing those things. If I was sitting here with a belly out to here, I'd be talking about what the relationship is and how important that is in my life right now."

In 2020, Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez were once again in the news. On April 28, 2020, Kate Hudson and her sibling, Oliver Hudson, appeared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," a late-night talk show. It invites celebs to talk about pop culture and trending news. Kate and Oliver were invitees to the show to promote their new podcast, "Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson."

Previously, Oliver had invited the former New York Yankees star on his podcast, where Rodriguez joined to talk about MLB, fatherhood, career, and personal growth. On the late-night talk show, Andy Cohen inquired about Oliver interviewing Alex Rodriguez on his podcast, "Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson Have Daddy Issues." And that is when Kate chastised Oliver for neglecting to notify her regarding interviewing her ex-boyfriend, Rodriguez.

Kate Hudson was seen saying to Oliver, "You didn't even say, like, ‘Hey, like, look, I'm thinking of interviewing your ex-boyfriend. Is that cool?'"

Oliver gave a quick explanation, "I don't want to get a ‘no.'"

In 2022, Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez are happily settled in their respective lives

Alex Rodriguez and Kate Hudson were caught sharing a passionate kiss on camera during their relationship.

Kate Hudson:

After Kade Hudson and Alex Rodriguez split up, Kate began seeing Matthew Bellamy, the main vocalist, guitarist, guitarist, and composer for the English rock band Muse. Kate Hudson and her ex-musician partner Matt Bellamy welcomed their son Bingham in 2011.

After a slew of failed relationships, Kate Hudson didn't give up on love. In 2016, she found her soulmate Danny Fujikawa, a former singer and guitarist for the band Chief. In 2018, the "Bride Wars" actress gave birth to a baby girl named Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa with Danny.

Kate Hudson has appeared in films such as "Something Borrowed" (2011), "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" (2013), "Rock the Kasbah" (2015), "Mother's Day" (2016), "Marshall" (2017), and "Music" (2021). She also appeared on the TV show "Glee" from 2012 to 2013.

Kate Hudson has joined the entrepreneurial bandwagon. Hudson is a co-founder of Fabletics, an athletic and lifestyle company.

Kate Hudson also co-founded King St. Vodka in 2019 and InBloom, a nutrition supplement company, in 2020.

In addition, Kate Hudson has authored two books, "Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body" and "Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition."

Kate has found success in multiple areas.

Having a mix of family life, parenting, acting, entrepreneurship, and writing, Kate Hudson appears to be happy in life.

Alex Rodriguez:

Due to hip and knee injuries, Alex Rodriguez took retirement from his 22-year baseball career and showed up for his last game on August 12, 2016.

The former New York Yankees player began dating "You Had My Love" Jennifer Lopez in 2017. J.Lo and Alex got engaged in March 2019 but decided to call it quits before marrying.

At present, he is the founder and CEO of A-Rod Corp., an investment corporation, and a minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, an NBA team.

Rodriguez has established himself as a successful businessman since his retirement in 2016 and promotes being an employer instead of being an employee to his fans on Instagram.

Kate Hudson and Rodriguez have found happiness in their respective careers and pursuits. While Kate Hudson has found her soulmate and is now officially engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, we hope A-Rod finds that foundation too.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt