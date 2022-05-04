MLB Rewind: Newly engaged Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez dazzle 2019 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made a reappearance at the Met Gala on May 6 as an engaged couple in 2019 and truly defined relationship goals. J.Lo and Alex seemed incredibly in love, and we can't get over how adorable they used to be together as a couple! Furthermore, the duo brilliantly reflected the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme of Met Gala 2019.

Brit @britanni_08 Jennifer Lopez on Her Most Extravagant Fashion Moment | Met Gala 2019 With Liza Koshy | Vogue Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez talk with Liza Koshy about what they expect from tonight's Met Gala, and what JLo's most extravagant look of all time is. S... youtube.com/watch?v=6WX77f… Jennifer Lopez on Her Most Extravagant Fashion Moment | Met Gala 2019 With Liza Koshy | Vogue Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez talk with Liza Koshy about what they expect from tonight's Met Gala, and what JLo's most extravagant look of all time is. S... youtube.com/watch?v=6WX77f… https://t.co/7BG5DmCOdc

"Jennifer Lopez on Her Most Extravagant Fashion Moment | Met Gala 2019 With Liza Koshy | Vogue Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez talk with Liza Koshy about what they expect from tonight's Met Gala, and what JLo's most extravagant look of all time is." - Brit

In a Versace gown, J.Lo turned heads on the Met Gala carpet. Lopez accessorized the dress with iridescent platform shoes, a silver Judith Leiber purse, and layers of diamond bracelets and rings. J.Lo completed the dripping-in-ice look with a massive pendant necklace. Alex Rodriguez wore a bubblegum pink suit jacket, black slacks, a white button-down, and a black bow tie to accent J.Lo's ensemble. When J.Lo and her ex-fiance arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, her massive engagement diamond was on full display.

"J.Lo & Alex Rodriguez made their debut as a couple at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. So it’s only fitting that the couple would use fashion’s biggest red carpet for another relationship milestone: Debuting their engaged status."- Nairobi Fashion Club

In 2017, the pair made their first appearance on the majestic stairs of the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Jennifer Lopez wore a high-necked blue silk chiffon gown by Valentino and diamond hoop earrings by Harry Winston to the 2017 Met Gala and looked more gorgeous than ever. On the other hand, Rodriguez was dressed in a black and blue tuxedo.

"JLo hits the Met Gala red carpet in a custom made Valentino Haute Couture gown with Alex Rodriguez." -Valentino

Rodriguez also proved that he's the ideal boyfriend by posting a snapshot of himself on the red carpet shooting photos of Lopez.

"Admiring Jennifer doing her thing on the carpet at the Met Gala 2017." - A Rod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez also walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2018, and their undeniable connection was once again on display. J.Lo wore a Balmain gown that was entirely bejeweled. An enormous blue and red cross on the breast with cut-outs encircling it and a long feathery black train were all part of the gem-encrusted ensemble.

"Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Shine In Balmain At The 2018 Met Gala." - @ World Stars Mag

She completed the look with Tiffany diamond earrings and her trademark sky-high shoes. Alex Rodriguez appeared in a shiny black suit, black shirt, and black bow tie, looking extremely smart.

Jennifer Lopez, the ex-fiancee of Alex Rodriguez chose to skip the Met Gala 2022

Jennifer Lopez performing in a concert in 2018

Despite being eagerly anticipated by fans, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck choose not to attend tonight's Met Gala. The famous pair renewed their romance last year after breaking off their previous engagement in January 2004. The 52-year-old singer and actress informed her followers through her OnTheJLo email, where she showed off the engagement ring on her finger.

Breakfast Television @breakfasttv This news comes nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in January 2004. In a video message sent to her fans, a tearful Lopez showed off a stunning green ring.



📸: Getty/JLO Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially engagedThis news comes nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in January 2004. In a video message sent to her fans, a tearful Lopez showed off a stunning green ring.📸: Getty/JLO Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially engaged 💍 This news comes nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in January 2004. In a video message sent to her fans, a tearful Lopez showed off a stunning green ring. 📸: Getty/JLO https://t.co/lv5QBMHfCM

"Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially engaged. This news comes nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in January 2004. In a video message sent to her fans, a tearful Lopez showed off a stunning green ring. It would have been their first big red carpet event since they revealed they were engaged again last month if they had gone tonight." - @ Breakfast Television

It would have been J.Lo and Affleck's first big red carpet event since they revealed their engagement last month if they had gone tonight.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt