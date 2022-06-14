MLB Roundup: Atlanta Braves remain undefeated in June, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers kick off interleague series - June 14, 2022

As we enter the midway point of the third month of the 2022 MLB season, our standings are beginning to take shape. The teams that started strong have continued to stay that way, with a few notable exceptions.

The American League West has given way to the Houston Astros as the Los Angeles Angels, riding a 14-game losing streak, now find themselves in third place in the division.

The New York Mets have a commanding lead in the National League East, but both the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are eyeing them from behind.

MLB news roundup for the week of June 14

One of the biggest MLB news stories, at least for June, was the Angels' historic losing streak. From late May into early June, the Halos lost a franchise-worst 14 straight games.

The slide featured some of the worst droughts in the careers of stars like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The former went on a career-worst 0-for-28 slide. Trout has picked it up since returning from a non-serious groin injury. In his last seven, Trout has batted .304 with three home runs and six RBIs.

After the streak, the Angels won 1-of-3 against the visiting New York Mets, the best team in the NL. The Angels will travel north to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium this week in a series that will likely be a stress test for the Angels team.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Good news on Taylor Ward: The hope is he’s available to come off the IL on Tuesday when the Angels play the Dodgers, per head trainer Mike Frostad. Good news on Taylor Ward: The hope is he’s available to come off the IL on Tuesday when the Angels play the Dodgers, per head trainer Mike Frostad.

"Good news on Taylor Ward: The hope is he’s available to come off the IL on Tuesday when the Angels play the Dodgers, per head trainer Mike Frostad." - Sam Blum

Third baseman Taylor Ward looks likely to make his first MLB appearance in six games for the Angels on Tuesday after experiencing hamstring tightness.

Although the New York Mets are comfortable in their division, the space between them is not as close as it was before. The Atlanta Braves, who have won the division in four of the last five years, have not lost a game since May 31 and are now only five games behind. The Braves will hope to be the MLB champions and defend their title this year.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



The 11 STRAIGHT WINS FOR THE DEFENDING CHAMPSThe @Braves are on a roll 11 STRAIGHT WINS FOR THE DEFENDING CHAMPS 📈The @Braves are on a roll ♨️ https://t.co/8q4PLSe8lQ

"11 STRAIGHT WINS FOR THE DEFENDING CHAMPS. The @Braves are on a roll" - Sports Center

This comes as the Philadelphia Phillies, another NL East team, are fresh off of a 10-game win streak of their own. Will Max Scherzer and the Mets be able to stave off the competition? We will have to see.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far