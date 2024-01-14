MLB royalty Pete Rose's $300,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith that features his nickname 'Hit King' on custom license plate

Pete Rose is regarded as one of the greatest players ever gracing the MLB. The 'Big Red Machine', who retired in 1986, leads the league in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and singles (3,215).

While Rose was known for his hitting ability on the ballpark, he now has a taste for the finer things in life.

Rose owns a luxury Rolls-Royce Wraith, which is worth around a whopping $300,000. The MLB legend also wants everyone on the streets to know that it's his car and, hence, has a custom license plate bearing his nickname, "HITKING."

Here is TMZ's post in 2018, which showcased Rose's car, with his custom nickname:

Rose played 24 seasons in the MLB and reportedly accumulated career earnings up to $7.1 million. He signed the biggest contract of his pro baseball career in 1979 when he reportedly put pen to paper on a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

A look at Pete Rose's MLB stats and career honors

Pete Rose joined the Cincinnati Reds in 1963 and made his Majors debut later that year in April. He played 16 seasons with the team and helped the Reds win two World Series titles.

In 1979, Rose signed with the Philadelphia Phillies and won the World Series with Philly in 1980. He then joined the Montreal Expos for one season in 1984.

Rose returned to Cincinnati in Oct. 1984 and was named as the Reds' player-manager. He spent three seasons franchise in his second spell before retiring from the league after the 1986 campaign.

Across 24 seasons in the MLB, Rose racked up a league-record 4,256 hits. He also hit 160 home runs and had a batting average of .303.

Rose earned 17 All-Star honors and won three World Series titles. He won two Gold Glove awards and one Silver Slugger award. He also holds the MLB record for the most games played at 3,562.

Rose remained with the Reds as their manager until Aug. 24, 1989.

