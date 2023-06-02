MLB Rumors: Cubs' Marcus Stroman trade idea might face complications according to insider

Marcus Stroman has been one of the top pitchers in the MLB this season, something that few saw coming. The Chicago Cubs ace has been among the best in baseball all season, posting a record of 5-4 with a 2.59 ERA, 0.986 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts.

However, as strong as Marcus Stroman has been this year, the Cubs as a whole have not been. Currently, Chicago sits last in the National League Central with a 24-31 record, with no indication of improvement, losing six of their last ten games.

Ben Devine @Chicago_NFL Marcus Stroman is gonna bring back a haul of prospects before the trade deadline. #Cubs Marcus Stroman is gonna bring back a haul of prospects before the trade deadline. #Cubs

"Marcus Stroman is gonna bring back a haul of prospects before the trade deadline. #Cubs" - @Chicago_NFL

This lack of team success has many speculating that the team may look to trade away some of its veterans if things don't improve by the trade deadline. This is where Stroman enters the picture, as he carries a $21 million player option for next season, that he would likely decline, making him an unrestricted free agent.

While it would make sense for Chicago to trade Marcus Stroman while his value has never been higher, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic believes that a recent update may cause a roadblock for a potential trade. That comes with the recent injury to Justin Steele, who suffered a left forearm injury.

Rosenthal referred to Steele's potential injury as having a "domino effect" on the team. The longtime writer believes that if Justin Steele were to miss an extended period of time, the Chicago Cubs may second guess moving on from the former All-Star.

"Cubs’ Marcus Stroman, with opt-out looming, would prefer extension to trade. Story:" - @Ken_Rosenthal

There are still two months before the MLB trade deadline and much could change before then, the Cubs could always turn things around and make a push for the postseason. However, if things continue to trend downward, Stroman may not be the only veteran on the market, with Cody Bellinger, Kyle Hendricks, and Trey Mancini potentially hitting the free agent market this offseason.

A look at Marcus Stroman's dominant 2023 season so far

As previously mentioned, Stroman has been electric for an otherwise mediocre Chicago Cubs squad. Currently, the 32-year-old ranks 7th in the MLB with a 2.59 ERA, and 7th in innings pitched with 73.0 innings, and first in WAR with a 2.8 rating.

If Stroman keeps this up for the season, he should find himself in Cy Young talks, however, if the Cubs elect to move him, they should be able to score a haul on the trade market. Several contenders such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies likely in the market for a starting pitcher.

