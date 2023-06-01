What happened to Justin Steele? Cubs pitcher exits game vs Rays early

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele left Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays early due to forearm discomfort. After being evaluated by the Cubs trainer and manager David Ross, Steele was pulled out of the game in the middle of the third inning. The decision was made as a precautionary measure, and Steele will undergo imaging tests on Thursday to determine the extent of his injury.

Justin Steele had an impressive performance before exiting the game, pitching three perfect innings with no hits, runs, or walks. He recorded one strikeout and threw 29 pitches, 19 of which were strikes. This season has been the best of his career, with a 2.77 ERA and 1.108 WHIP in 11 starts and 65 innings pitched. He has accumulated 57 strikeouts and 16 walks so far.

The 27-year-old left-hander's departure from the game was unexpected, as he had not shown any signs of injury during his outing. The Cubs will provide updates on Steele's condition in the near future. The team will likely be cautious with his recovery, considering his past history with a Tommy John surgery in 2017, which makes forearm tightness a concerning symptom.

Steele expressed that he was not overly worried about the injury and described it as tightness that occurred while cooling down. Manager David Ross emphasized the need for precaution, as the radar went up when observing Steele's condition. The team will await the results of the MRI and plan his next steps accordingly.

Who replaced Justin Steele after he was removed from the game?

Hayden Wesneski took over for Justin Steele in the fourth inning against the Rays. If Steele is unable to make his next start, Wesneski could be a potential replacement, having thrown 59 pitches in relief.

Despite the setback, Justin Steele's breakout season has been impressive, with outstanding performances on the mound. His ability to limit hits and keep runners off base has been crucial for the Cubs. The team remains hopeful that the injury is not severe and that Steele will return to the rotation soon.

The Cubs ultimately lost the game against the Rays 4-3. With this victory, the Rays reached their 40th win of the season, matching the 2001 Seattle Mariners as the only other team in history to achieve this milestone before June 1.

