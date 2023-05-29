Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks was activated by the team Monday in time for a home matchup against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Park on the south side of Chicago.

In January, Liam Hendriks announced that he was commencing treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma. On April 20, he updated well-wishers with the news that he was rid of cancer and ready to get back to the ballpark. The update came with a round of unanimous joy from Chicago White Sox fans.

Just over one month later, he is once again donning a White Sox uniform.

Less than 5 months since his first treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Liam Hendriks is back with the White Sox. A true inspiration.Less than 5 months since his first treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Liam Hendriks is back with the White Sox. A true inspiration. Less than 5 months since his first treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Liam Hendriks is back with the White Sox. 💚 https://t.co/x5A2wbSKSC

The Chicago White Sox welcome back their closer, who logged an American League-best 38 saves in 2021 and 37 in 2022.

Chicago teammate Lance Lynn was quoted in April as saying that Hendriks expected to return to the field in May. However, the team was hopeful for a June debut as good news about his progress continued to stream in.

As it is, Liam Hendriks may be called on to pitch on Memorial Day.

But as the son of a wonderful woman who once had cancer I am thrilled to see him bounce back.



Well wishes came in from around Chicago and the world as news of Hendrik's activation became public.

With the Chicago White Sox entering Monday night's game with a 22-33 record, there's a possibility that Liam Hendriks may not be with the team for long.

If Hendriks returns to form upon his return, a closer of his ability may bring a king's ransom at the trade deadline.

However, in spite of being 11 games below .500, the White Sox are just six games out of first place in the woeful American League Central, where the division-leading Minnesota Twins sport just a 27-26 record. So, Chicago isn't exactly out of the playoff picture at this point.

Liam Hendriks bounced around before stardom with Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox

Liam Hendriks started for a time with the Kansas City Royals.

It took eight years of trial and error before Hendriks became an All-Star closer. He was used as a starter for the Twins and Kansas City Royals before the Toronto Blue Jays moved him to the bullpen in 2014.

His numbers continued to improve with Toronto and the Oakland Athletics, who used him largely out of the bullpen through 2018.

It wasn't until 2019 that Hendriks rose to the role of closer. He saved 25 games that season and earned his first All-Star Game nod.

On January 11, 2021, Hendriks signed a three-year, $54 million free-agent contract with the White Sox. Now, at the age of 34, he looks to return to his role as one of the top closers in all of baseball.

