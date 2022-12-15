MLB Rumors: JD Martinez drawing interest from New York Mets as team looks to pad out lineup with veteran hitter

JD Martinez has been one of the most underrated hitters in the MLB for a long time. Whatever team he has found himself on throughout his career, he has always been able to present an offensive threat.

Now that he is in free agency, teams are beginning to recognize the skills that he is able to bring to their team. Evidently, one of the top contenders is the New York Mets, who are already very busy with signings this offseason.

"JD Martinez will go down as one of the best Free Agent signings in Red Sox history. We wonder what's next for the slugger"

Since New York financier Steve Cohen took over control in 2020, the team has made no bones about dishing out very lucrative deals. These have been exemplified by the signing of pitching pair Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander to contracts worth $43 million per year, setting an MLB record.

JD Martinez has been with the Boston Red Sox since 2018. During this time, he has been a four-time All-Star and has been rewarded with the Silver Slugger Award twice. In 2018, he led the MLB in RBIs with 115 of them. In 2021, he led the MLB in home runs with 42.

The New York Mets are very pitching-centered. On paper, the team has the best pitching corps in the league. Apparently, concerns are being aired from management about the lack of big bats in the lineup. In 2022, the Mets hit 171 home runs as a team, ranking them 15th out of 30 teams.

"Steve Cohen reportedly believes that the Mets need to add more offense. As a result, New York is interested in Michael Conforto and J.D. Martinez"

Regardless of whether or not the move is made in the end, one thing is for certain: the Mets have deep pockets. JD Martinez is a player who will likely be looking for a deal that pays him at least $20 million per year. If the Mets want him, they can certainly afford to have him.

JD Martinez has the potential to be an NL home run champ

Martinez is a pure offensive talent. His ability to hit the ball hard is what makes him so coveted by a lot of teams. Should the Mets make a play for him, they can expect their total runs to increase. We will have to see how the story plays out in the coming weeks and months.

