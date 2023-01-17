MLB's best of the rest: The most valuable free agents still on the market

The MLB offseason continues to roll on with free agents continually coming off the open market. Recent signings include Johnny Cueto to the Miami Marlins on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024 valued at $8.5 million and Nelson Cruz to the San Diego Padres. 42-year-old Cruz signed a one-year contract with the Friars for $1 million.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Here is an updated look at the Padres after signing Nelson Cruz Here is an updated look at the Padres after signing Nelson Cruz 👀 https://t.co/hdhgB600ex

"Here is an updated look at the Padres after signing Nelson Cruz" - FOX Sports: MLB

As more and more notable free agents come off the open market, there are still several players who could contribute to teams in 2023. Adam Duvall, Gary Sanchez, and Trevor Bauer rank among the biggest names looking for a new club.

Adam Duvall may be the most sought-after free agent remaining

Duvall may be the best source of power remaining on the free-agent market. While he missed most of the 2022 season due to injury, he had an excellent 2021 campaign for the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves. In 2021, Adam Duvall hit 38 home runs, while also leading the National League with 113 RBIs.

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore Adam Duvall at Fenway is going to be real nice.



He’s already used to hitting it over the monster. Adam Duvall at Fenway is going to be real nice.He’s already used to hitting it over the monster. https://t.co/vtVZOGsYD9

"Adam Duvall at Fenway is going to be real nice. He’s already used to hitting it over the monster." - Jordan Moore

At 34 years old, Duvall may be nearing the end of his MLB career, however, he should still be a productive source of power from the outfield. The free agent has been heavily linked with the Boston Red Sox.

Gary Sanchez remains one of the best available catchers on the open market

Once considered the future of the New York Yankees franchise, Gary Sanchez seems a shell of the player he was when he burst onto the scene. The two-time All-Star finished the 2022 campaign with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs while posting a dismal .206 batting average.

If he is able to turn back the clock, he could be a steal for a team. Sanchez could be worth a gamble in a crowded market. However, Sanchez's upside will also come with plenty of headaches for his new team.

Trevor Bauer is the top remaining starter on the market

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

This one is a bit tricky. The polarizing superstar pitcher was recently released by the Los Angeles Dodgers after being re-instated by the MLB. The pitcher was handed a 324-game suspension by the MLB after he was accused of sexually assaulting, choking, and hitting a woman during two sexual encounters.

L.A. Times Sports @latimessports



latimes.com/sports/dodgers… Will Trevor Bauer play Major League Baseball again? What executives around the league are saying Will Trevor Bauer play Major League Baseball again? What executives around the league are sayinglatimes.com/sports/dodgers…

"Will Trevor Bauer play Major League Baseball again? What executives around the league are saying" - L.A. Times Sports

Now, following an appeal, Bauer has been allowed to continue his MLB career. His ability is not in question, rather, his problem will be finding a team willing to take on his extensive baggage. The free agent could pay off handsomely for his new team, however, they can expect immense backlash from fans.

Poll : 0 votes