The MLB Commissioner's Trophy is one of the most recognizable items in baseball. It is awarded to the team who wins the World Series. It is a tradition for the team to hoist it and show it off to the droves of adoring fans on the day of their victory parade.

Although the MLB Commissioner's Trophy is seen by baseball fans every year, few have a lot of information about the actual trophy itself. In this article, we will unpack some key facts about this storied and important piece of baseball lore.

3 Facts about the MLB commissioner trophy

#3 A new one is made every year

This may be hard to grasp for NFL and NHL fans, who have witnessed the same trophy being hoisted by different teams year in and year out.

However, the Commissioner's Trophy is crafted by Jeweler Tiffany's every single season, at a cost of $200,000 to $300,000 out of Sterling silver. Tiffany's has been welding the trophy every season since 2000.

#2 There are thirty flags on it

The flags in the MLB Commissioner's Trophy are meant to represent the 30 teams in professional baseball: 15 in the National League and 15 in the American League. The trophy itself weighs about 30 pounds and stands about 24 inches tall, with the base having a circumference of around 11 inches.

#1 It has been abused, on occasion

The Boston Red Sox won the Trophy after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series. During the parade in downtown Boston, the trophy was damaged after having a beer can thrown directly at it.

Additionally, Commissioner Rob Manfred referred to the trophy as just "a piece of metal" when referencing the possible ramifications for the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal. This brought him plenty of criticism from observers.

