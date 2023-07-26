MLB the Show 23 Shark Map conquest: Hidden rewards, How to complete and more

MLB the Show 23 like every other year has released its Shark Map Conquest. Fans have to take over all territories on the map in order to get its goal completion rewards and other hidden rewards.

MLB the Show 23 introduced conquest maps, resembling the board game Risk. Players must acquire fans to conquer nearby territories and the entire map. Each play is a three-inning game against the CPU in the Diamond Dynasty mode.

In the latest releast, the Shark Map Conquest there are 11 strongholds with one of them belonging to the player. There are five overall goals to complete the map along with rewards.

Goal 1: Acquire 123M fans (rewards: five MLB The Show 23 packs)

Goal 2: Conquer the Shark’s tail (back-end Territories with the Astros and Padres’ Strongholds) (rewards: Jumbo MLB The Show 23 pack)

Goal 3: Capture any three Enemy Strongholds (rewards: Ballin’ is a Habit pack, 500 Stubs, 500 XP)

Goal 4: Conquer any six Enemy Strongholds (rewards: Diamond Duos Choice Pack 24, 500 Stubs, 1,000 XP)

Goal 5: Conquer all Territories on the map (rewards: Chase Pack 5, 1,000 Stubs, 2,500 XP)

MLB The Show 23 Shark Map Conquest: Hidden Rewards

Even though completing the Map is a task, fans over the years have been most interested in acquiring the hidden rewards because there are maximum benefits that can be availed from them. The hidden rewards include:

MLB The Show 23 pack (x13)

Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x1)

Random Diamond Duos Pack (x1)

Diamond Duos Pack 22 (x1)

Diamond Duos Pack 23 (x1)

Diamond Duos Pack 24 (x1)

Diamond Duos Pack 25 (x1)

Diamond Duos Pack 26 Choice (x1)

Alter Ego Choice Pack (x1)

2023 All-Star Game Choice Pack (x1)

Home Run Derby Choice Pack (x1)

In its fourth year, the Shark Map Conquest is definitely set to make an impact on the players.

